BB&T reports outages in ATM services, digital banking

- Millions of BB&T customers were unable to access their accounts after a service outage which the bank blames on an equipment malfunction.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based bank posted a statement on its Twitter page saying the problem persisted on Friday, taking out several services, including all of its ATMs. They blamed the problem on an equipment malfunction in a data center, but provided no further details.

At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards. We've identified the issue & are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We'll continue to update you until your services have been restored. — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Officials with BB&T said "the issue has been identified and they're working to resolve it as soon as possible."

If you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, we will work with you to address those issue as our systems come back online. (3 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

BB&T said many of their banking services continued to remain unavailable Friday morning, including their online banking, mobile banking app, and ATMs.

Many of our banking services remain unavailable this morning, including online banking, our mobile banking app and ATMs. But you can still use your BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity. (3 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Bank officials have apologized and say they don't believe the issue is related to a cyber-attack.

The problem was first reported Thursday. An outage map showed the biggest impact targeted much of central North Carolina, Atlanta, the Washington area and Philadelphia.

A statement issued Friday said BB&T customers can use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

With the Associated Press