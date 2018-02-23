BB&T reports outages in ATM services, digital banking

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 12:36PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 12:38PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Millions of BB&T customers were unable to access their accounts after a service outage which the bank blames on an equipment malfunction.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based bank posted a statement on its Twitter page saying the problem persisted on Friday, taking out several services, including all of its ATMs. They blamed the problem on an equipment malfunction in a data center, but provided no further details.

Officials with BB&T said "the issue has been identified and they're working to resolve it as soon as possible." 

BB&T said many of their banking services continued to remain unavailable Friday morning, including their online banking, mobile banking app, and ATMs. 

Bank officials have apologized and say they don't believe the issue is related to a cyber-attack.

The problem was first reported Thursday. An outage map showed the biggest impact targeted much of central North Carolina, Atlanta, the Washington area and Philadelphia.

A statement issued Friday said BB&T customers can use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

