- Summer means sun, fun and sand… but it also means mosquitos.

Everyone's least-favorite barbecue guest will be back this summer and homeowners across the region are always looking for a way to keep the pests at bay.

One system, introduced by East Meadow-based Miracle Pest Solutions contains a pesticide-free, biological fungus that creates a breeding site for female mosquitoes.

"They're going to enter the system, they're going to lay their larvae, those larvae are not going to mature into biting adults," said Maureen Burford of Miracle Pest Solutions.

Other people rely on municipal help battling the bothersome insects. The Suffolk County Division of Vector Control begins spraying for mosquitoes as early as March to help prevent the spread of diseases like the West Nile Virus.

However, even with these preventative measures, experts still advise that you wear protective clothing, apply bug repellent and get rid of any standing water to help keep mosquito numbers down.