e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Baroni wants jail release during appeal Baroni wants jail release during appeal type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415659508.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415659508");f.find("li Bill Baroni waves as he arrives with his attorney Jennifer Mara, right, at Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/10/17/BillBaroniAP1_1476724456393_2175703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bill Baroni waves as he arrives with his attorney Jennifer Mara, right, at Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Bill Baroni waves as he arrives with his attorney Jennifer Mara, right, at Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415659508-212026537" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/10/17/BillBaroniAP1_1476724456393_2175703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/10/17/BillBaroniAP1_1476724456393_2175703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/10/17/BillBaroniAP1_1476724456393_2175703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/10/17/BillBaroniAP1_1476724456393_2175703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/10/17/BillBaroniAP1_1476724456393_2175703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bill Baroni waves as he arrives with his attorney Jennifer Mara, right, at Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Bill Baroni waves as he arrives with his attorney Jennifer Mara, right, at Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Posted Jul 01 2019 08:49AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 08:52AM EDT
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Convicted "Bridgegate" defendant Bill Baroni wants to be released from jail following the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal involving himself and Bridget Kelly.</p> <p>Baroni's lawyer filed a motion Monday that seeks to have him released on bail.</p> <p>He started serving an 18-month sentence in February. The justices said Friday they would hear a case in the fall involving Kelly and Baroni. They were convicted in 2016 of fraud and civil rights violations for realigning the lanes to the George Washington Bridge without telling local officials.</p> <p>The realignment was done to punish Fort Lee's Democratic mayor for not endorsing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.</p> <p>An appeals court threw out their civil rights convictions last fall but upheld the fraud counts. Kelly was Christie's deputy chief of staff. 