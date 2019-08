NEW YORK (AP) - Barbra Streisand's return to New York City's Madison Square Garden after 13 years attracted figures from pop superstar Mariah Carey to Bill and Hillary Clinton for a concert that turned political.

Backed by an orchestra with more than a dozen talented musicians, Streisand performed Saturday night to several standing ovations. Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rev. Al Sharpton also attended the show.

It's not unusual for a Streisand show to turn political, and on Saturday, the prominent Democrat remixed "Send in the Clowns" to take jabs at President Donald Trump.

Streisand thanked the political figures in the audience for their efforts and said she wished she could have sung at Hillary Clinton's inauguration like did at Bill Clinton's 1993 inaugural gala.