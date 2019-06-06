< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story411267569" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411267569" data-article-version="1.0">Ballet helps veterans heal war wounds with dance</h1>
</header> 06 2019 08:17PM <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - “For My Father” is a ballet that depicts the impact a young war veteran’s suicide has on his father and family. But for choreographer Taylor Gordon, it’s a very personal piece of art, based on the death of her younger brother, Afghanistan war veteran Nick Gordon, who took his life in 2016.</p> <p>“It was important to me in creating the piece to make it accessible to not just my family, but to make it a little more broadly appealing so that all military families or even just general families dealing with losing a loved one or having someone go away for a long time, that kind of loss. I wanted that to be relatable,” Gordon said. </p> <p>“For My Father,” which premiered on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, is the latest work from the Exit 12 Dance Company which was founded by Iraq War veteran Roman Baca to help himself and other veterans deal with the trauma of their experiences. </p> <p>“The dance and the acting was allowing me to psychologically and physically put down the stuff I was avoiding for all those years,” said Exit 12 dancer Bruce Robertson Smith, who plays the father in the production.</p> <p>“The reactions and feedback from the audience has been extremely motivating in that they know that after seeing the piece that more people need to see this work,” Baca said.</p> <p>Taylor Gordon sat down with FOX 5 NY to talk more about the production, her brother and how Exit 12’s work helps not just veterans but family members of veterans as well.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/in-real-life-tony-stark-move-robert-downey-jr-aims-to-clean-up-planet-with-advanced-tech" title="In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. is taking lessons from Tony Stark into the real world by creating a group that will use advanced technology to protect the earth." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Robert Downey Jr. might just be a real-life Tony Stark. The “Iron Man” actor announced the launch of a new organization that will combat climate change with advanced technology.</p><p>Downey said the organization, called Footprint Coalition, will officially launch in April 2020. A website with the name is already live online, but only allows for people to sign up for a newsletter .</p><p>The actor didn’t provide any details on the group, but said he’d spoken with experts who told him robotics and other advanced technology could help clean up the earth in the next decade.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/soho-museum-examines-impact-of-plastics-on-oceans" title="SoHo museum examines impact of plastics on oceans" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_7361266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_7361266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_7361266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_7361266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_7361266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new museum dedicated to showing the impact of plastic on the environment has opened in SoHo." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SoHo museum examines impact of plastics on oceans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Increasingly, people across the globe are becoming more and more aware of society’s reliance on plastics and their environmental impact.</p><p>That environmental impact is being highlighted at the Museum of Plastic, a week-long pop-up in SoHo which opens next week. </p><p>The museum is run by the non-profit group Lonely Whale, which was behind the “Stop Sucking” campaign against plastic straws. Now, they’re turning their focus to plastic water bottles. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/your-stress-is-likely-stressing-your-dog-out-new-study-finds" title="Your stress is likely stressing your dog out, new study finds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Study__Dogs_stressed_out_by_owners__stre_0_7361607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Study__Dogs_stressed_out_by_owners__stre_0_7361607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Study__Dogs_stressed_out_by_owners__stre_0_7361607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Study__Dogs_stressed_out_by_owners__stre_0_7361607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Study__Dogs_stressed_out_by_owners__stre_0_7361607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you're stressed out, chances are that your dog is too, according to new research." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Your stress is likely stressing your dog out, new study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When our dogs come running up to us with a wagging tail, even the worst of days brighten up. And when our dogs are sick, we worry and hurt, too. </p><p>But how often do we think about the effects of our stress on our four-legged friends? A new study suggests that when owners go through periods of long-term stress, their dogs mirror those stress levels.</p><p>The dog's personality was not a factor, the study showed, but the owner's personality had “extensive impact on dog HCC (hair cortisol concentrations)”. This led the researchers to believe that dogs mirror owners' stress levels, and not the other way around. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ballet-helps-veterans-heal-war-wounds-with-dance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Using_ballet_to_heal_war_wounds_0_7361480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Using_ballet_to_heal_war_wounds_0_20190607001756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ballet helps veterans heal war wounds with dance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/in-real-life-tony-stark-move-robert-downey-jr-aims-to-clean-up-planet-with-advanced-tech"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946_7361280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Disney)" title="getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/soho-museum-examines-impact-of-plastics-on-oceans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_7361266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Museum_of_Plastic_opens_in_SoHo_0_20190606232857"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SoHo museum examines impact of plastics on oceans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li>
</ul> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li>
</ul> <ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li>
</ul> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 