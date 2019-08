- A ketchup thief is trying to rid herself of some bad karma after her crime.

The New Jersey woman swiped two bottles of Heinz ketchup from a Perkins restaurant in Lacey Township recently.

She ended up returning the bottles and a note apologizing for her theft.

The woman claims that she has had a string of bad lunch since she took them, including a car accident.

The thief's note, receipt, and the two bottles of ketchup are now on display at the Forked River eatery.