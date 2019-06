UPDATE: Police say what appeared to be a dead infant found outside a park in New York City turned out to be a realistic-looking doll.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say a 3-month-old baby has been found dead outside a park in Queens.

A runner spotted the infant shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in a grassy area outside Crocheron Park in the Bayside neighborhood.

Police say the runner called 911.

The baby, who was wearing only a diaper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information including the baby's sex was not immediately released.