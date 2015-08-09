< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted May 26 2019 06:25PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409094038" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police say a trooper found a dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in the western part of the state in the same room with her dead parents.</p><p>WOOD-TV reported that a cause of death wasn't immediately clear and it may take weeks until toxicology results are in.</p><p>The trooper discovered the bodies Friday at the Rodeway Inn near Whiteball after responding to a request for a well-being check. Authorities say the baby girl, named Skylah, could have been alone for three days.</p><p>Police identified the parents as 26-year-old Jessica Bramer, of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed, of Marne.</p><p>Skylah was in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital Saturday and was expected to fully recover. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies in Hawaii after reported shark attack</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness.</p><p>Shark warning signs were posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died a day earlier.</p><p>Witness Allison Keller told Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR Saturday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/faa-investigating-religious-discrimination-complaints-after-airports-exclude-chick-fil-a" title="FAA investigating religious discrimination complaints after airports exclude Chick-fil-a" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/12/28/Chick_Fil_A_fundraising_for_Copeland_fam_0_4744482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/12/28/Chick_Fil_A_fundraising_for_Copeland_fam_0_4744482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/12/28/Chick_Fil_A_fundraising_for_Copeland_fam_0_4744482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/12/28/Chick_Fil_A_fundraising_for_Copeland_fam_0_4744482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/12/28/Chick_Fil_A_fundraising_for_Copeland_fam_0_4744482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FAA investigating religious discrimination complaints after airports exclude Chick-fil-a</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating two airports -- San Antonio International and Buffalo Niagara International -- over religious discrimination complaints, following the exclusion of Chick-fil-a from the premises, Fox News confirmed on Friday.</p><p>"The Department of Transportation has received complaints alleging discrimination by two airport operators against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs," the agency said in a statement provided to Fox News.</p><p>According to the agency, federally funded airports cannot discriminate on the basis of religion.  