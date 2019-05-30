< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dominican police investigating attack on US woman at resort By MARTÍN JOSE ADAMES ALCÁNTARA, Associated Press
Posted Jun 03 2019 10:59AM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:45PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tammy Lawrence-Daley is shown in a photo during her vacation in Punta Cana alongside an image of her in the hospital after she was severely beaten. (Photo credit: Tammy Lawrence-Daley)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tammy Lawrence-Daley is shown in a photo during her vacation in Punta Cana alongside an image of her in the hospital after she was severely beaten. (Photo credit: Tammy Lawrence-Daley)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410524726-409951957" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tammy Lawrence-Daley is shown in a photo during her vacation in Punta Cana alongside an image of her in the hospital after she was severely beaten. (Photo credit: Tammy Lawrence-Daley)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tammy Lawrence-Daley is shown in a photo during her vacation in Punta Cana alongside an image of her in the hospital after she was severely beaten. (Photo credit: Tammy Lawrence-Daley)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410524726" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) - Police in the Dominican Republic are investigating an attack on a U.S. tourist in Punta Cana that the woman recently made public on social media, <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee">detailing a vicious hours-long assault by a man</a></strong> she said was wearing the uniform of an all-inclusive resort.</p><p>Police spokesman Col. Frank Durán said that immediately after authorities heard of the January attack investigators went to the hospital where 51-year old Tammy Lawrence-Daley of Delaware was being treated, took her testimony and collected evidence from where she said the assault took place.</p><p>"There is a lot of conjecture about the case, a lot of information that doesn't match some of the statements," Durán said Friday. "We have to wait for the investigation to end."</p><p>The resort where Lawrence-Daley was staying, the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities and would not comment further out of respect for the "dignity and integrity" of Lawrence-Daley.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee">Lawrence-Daley posted this week</a></strong> on Facebook about the attack in the thriving Dominican tourist area of Punta Cana, showing grisly pictures of the damage done to her face. She said she had been vacationing with her husband and a couple of friends.</p><p>During the assault in a maintenance area of the beachfront resort, her mouth was ripped apart, requiring numerous stitches, she said. One tooth was knocked out and others were pushed out of position, she said. Her nose was broken in several places and she sustained an orbital fracture. There were teeth marks on her hip.</p><p>In a phone interview with The Associated Press, the mother of two teenage boys said she decided to go public with her story now to help other women and perhaps warn Caribbean tourists about what to expect from resort management in the wake of a similar attack on their properties.</p><p>Lawrence-Daley, an insurance company employee in Wilmington, said she arrived at the Majestic Elegance resort in January. On her second night there, she said she walked alone through a rotunda on the property at about 10:30 p.m. intending to take some pictures of the moon over the water and perhaps grab a snack. She was attacked from behind, her assailant starting to choke her before dragging her into a nearby maintenance room.</p><p>"The only opportunity I got to turn was when he was strangling me. And that's when I saw the uniform. And when I tried to look up I couldn't just because I was passing out at that point," she said in the phone interview.</p><p>She said any conscious moments that followed she was unable to make out the assailant's face because she had already been so savagely beaten that her eyes were swollen shut. But she's positive that her attacker was wearing a uniform with the resort's name embroidered on it. "He was definitely wearing a uniform of the resort," she said.</p><p>Even after a hospital stay in the Dominican Republic, Lawrence-Daley said she's still not positive if she was sexually assaulted.</p><p>"We had to force them to do a rape kit and that didn't happen until 48 hours later. And even at that point it was an external swab, that was it," she said.</p><p>Just as she was starting her long path toward a physical recovery, she said she was told that Dominican authorities would not investigate her assault unless she testified in a local court. She said she managed to testify at a court before flying back home.</p><p>But after a three-month investigation and a failed attempt to negotiate an out-of-court settlement, the resort's insurance company eventually sent a letter saying Majestic Elegance bore no responsibility since she couldn't identify her assailant as an employee. She now has until late July to find a Dominican lawyer to take up the case.</p><p>During her ordeal, her husband and friends went to the resort's front desk three times before security would agree to make even the most cursory search for her, she said, suggesting that she was drunk and sleeping it off somewhere.</p><p>She was eventually discovered in the basement of the maintenance room when she came to.</p><p>Relatively speaking, violent crime rarely affects vacationers in the Caribbean, where high violent crime rates typically impact locals and fragile economies are hugely dependent on tourism. But every year, a smattering of high-profile attacks on tourists sends ripples through the regional hospitality industry.</p><p>Regardless of what happens, she hopes her story can lead to some kind of positive change.</p><p>"If they install cameras that's at least one step closer to really helping people," she said.</p><p>----</p><p>Associated Press reporters David N. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says" title="Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Virginia_Beach_gunman_s_resignation_emai_0_7347229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Virginia_Beach_gunman_s_resignation_emai_0_7347229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Virginia_Beach_gunman_s_resignation_emai_0_7347229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Virginia_Beach_gunman_s_resignation_emai_0_7347229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Virginia_Beach_gunman_s_resignation_emai_0_7347229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The resignation email the gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn't contain anything that foreshadowed the bloody rampage to come, a city official told The Associated Press on Monday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The resignation email the gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn't contain anything that foreshadowed the bloody rampage to come, a city official told The Associated Press on Monday.</p><p>"The document itself is part of the investigative file," city Communications Director Julie Hill said in an email. "If detectives are able to clear it for release, we will provide it."</p><p>Twelve people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the Virginia Beach utilities department, opened fire on his co-workers as they finished up their work week Friday. Craddock was killed during a gunbattle with police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cuomo-legal-marijuana-senate-impasse" title="Cuomo: Legal marijuana in New York not likely this year" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dried marijuana (DEA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cuomo: Legal marijuana in New York not likely this year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he doesn't believe lawmakers will legalize recreational marijuana this year because the measure doesn't have sufficient support to pass in the state Senate.</p><p>Cuomo said that he backs the legalization of marijuana but that the issue remains controversial for many legislators. And he said the recent failure of legalization efforts in New Jersey sapped some momentum in New York.</p><p>Lawmakers insist they're not giving up on passing legalization before they adjourn June 19. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, said lawmakers are working to find compromises.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ikea-launches-replica-furniture-from-the-simpsons-stranger-things-and-friends" title="IKEA launches replica furniture from ‘The Simpsons,' ‘Stranger Things' and ‘Friends'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/IKEA_recreates_iconic_television_living__0_7346975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/IKEA_recreates_iconic_television_living__0_7346975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/IKEA_recreates_iconic_television_living__0_7346975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/IKEA_recreates_iconic_television_living__0_7346975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/IKEA_recreates_iconic_television_living__0_7346975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="IKEA has released replica versions of the furniture featured in “The Simpsons,” “Friends” and “Stranger Things.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>IKEA launches replica furniture from ‘The Simpsons,' ‘Stranger Things' and ‘Friends'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to IKEA , The sets of some of your favorite TV shows can now be in your real-life living room.</p><p>The Swedish furniture giant has released replica versions of the furniture featured in “The Simpsons,” “Friends” and “Stranger Things.”</p><p>IKEA recently launched the “Real Life Series,” bringing iconic living rooms from popular TV shows to life. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-fighting-cancer-seeks-return-of-deported-husband"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_7346793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_20190603173022"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman fighting cancer seeks return of deported husband</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-of-boy-thrown-at-moa-you-chose-to-listen-to-the-devil-that-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MOA KID FOLO DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother of boy thrown at MOA: 'You chose to listen to the Devil that day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/maleahRIP_1559574127162_7345787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="maleahRIP_1559574127162-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-fighting-cancer-seeks-return-of-deported-husband" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_7346793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_7346793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_7346793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_7346793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_fighting_cancer_seeks_return_of_de_0_7346793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman fighting cancer seeks return of deported husband</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photograph&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;12&#x20;victims&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x20;is&#x20;surrounded&#x20;by&#x20;12&#x20;candles&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;memorial&#x20;service&#x20;at&#x20;Piney&#x20;Grove&#x20;Baptist&#x20;Church&#x20;June&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Virginia&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-disappointed-after-cutting-into-graduation-cake-and-finding-it-was-made-of-styrofoam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Nellie%20Flores_styrofoam%20cake_060319_1559580639143.png_7346762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family disappointed after cutting into graduation cake and discovering it was made of styrofoam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-loses-one-leg-above-the-knee-in-north-carolina-shark-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 