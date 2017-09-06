Atlanta Motor Speedway opens camping sites for Irma evacuees

HAMPTON, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rain clouds hang over the racetrack prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AdvoCare 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 4, 2011 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

- Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities starting September 7, free of charge to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the approaching Hurricane Irma.

App users: View full article here

The Speedway, which is equipped to handle thousands of campers during its annual NASCAR weekend, will open both RV and tent campgrounds to any interested evacuees beginning Thursday.

MORE: Get an in depth look at Irma, Harvey, and the 2017 Hurricane Season

Located adjacent to its unreserved campground, AMS will also open The Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house, allowing evacuees free access to hot showers and restroom facilities.

Those interested in RV or tent camping at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "E" off GA Highway 19/41.

The Unreserved Campgrounds will be on the left. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance "H" and the Speedway Credential Building.

Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard. Follow Richard Petty Boulevard and turn left into Entrance "G". The campgrounds will be on the right. Click here for a detailed map.

For on-site assistance or directions, visit the ticket office/gift store building. Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta on GA Highway 19/41 and approximately eight miles west of I-75 off of GA Highway 20.

For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at 770-946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.