<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424369519" data-article-version="1.0">At least 13 people arrested at Portland, Oregon, protest</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/at-least-13-people-arrested-at-portland-oregon-protest" addthis:title="At least 13 people arrested at Portland, Oregon, protest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424369519.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424369519");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424369519-424366994"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an &quot;End Domestic Terrorism&quot; rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Noah Berger)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424369519-424366994" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/ProudBoyMarch_1566091616253_7600517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an &quot;End Domestic Terrorism&quot; rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Noah Berger)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/at-least-13-people-arrested-at-portland-oregon-protest">GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> The city's mayor said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile," and President Donald Trump tweeted "Portland is being watched very closely."</p> <p>As of early afternoon, most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge. Police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black-clad, helmet- and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters - known as antifa - from following them.</p> <p>But hundreds of people remained downtown and on nearby streets, and there were skirmishes throughout the day. Police declared a gathering of mostly left-wing protesters near Pioneer Courthouse Square a "civil disturbance" and told people to leave.</p> <p>One person was injured and transported via ambulance, and three other people were evaluated by medics, Portland Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones said. The injuries were minor, she said.</p> <p>Jones said at one point there were about 1,200 on the streets, but that number had fallen to about 400 late in the afternoon.</p> <p>The events began late in the morning. Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys, Three Percenters militia group and others gathered downtown, some also wearing body armor and helmets. Police said they had seized the weapons, including shields, from multiple groups as they assembled along the Willamette River, which runs through the city.</p> <p>More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were in the city for the right-wing rally that was expected to draw people from across the country. Portland Police said all of the city's 1,000 officers would be on duty for the gathering that was hyped on social media and elsewhere for weeks.</p> <p>In the days leading up to the event, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said people who espoused hate or engaged in violence were "not welcome."</p> <p>In a Saturday morning tweet, Trump wrote: "Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job."</p> <p>He also wrote that "major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an 'ORGANIZATION of TERROR.'"</p> <p>But it wasn't immediately clear what he meant by that as there's no mechanism for the United States government to declare a domestic organization a terror group. The State Department maintains a list of designated foreign terrorist organizations, such as al Qaida, but there's no comparable designation or list for American groups.</p> <p>Wheeler responded to the president's tweet in an interview with CNN, saying, "frankly, it's not helpful."</p> <p>Wheeler added: "This is a potentially dangerous and volatile situation, and adding to that noise doesn't do anything to support or help the efforts that are going on here in Portland."</p> <p>Not all who gathered Saturday were with right-wing groups or antifa. Also on hand were people dressed in colorful outfits and those who attended a nearby prayer service, holding signs that said slogans such as "No Trump, No NRA."</p> <p>Self-described anti-fascists had vowed to confront the rally, while leaders from the far right urged their followers to turn out in large numbers to protest the arrests of six members of right-wing groups in the run-up to the event.</p> <p>Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson, who organized similar rallies in 2017 and 2018 that erupted in clashes, surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting. He was at a confrontation that broke out on May 1 outside a bar where antifa members had gathered after a May Day demonstration.</p> <p>In a video he livestreamed on Facebook, Gibson accused the police of playing politics by arresting him but not the masked demonstrators who beat up conservative blogger Andy Ngo at a June 29 rally that drew national attention.</p> <p>A video of that attack went viral and led the Proud Boys, who have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, to organize Saturday's event.</p> <p>Police continue to investigate several incidents from clashes on May 1 and June 29 and are politically neutral, Jones said.</p> <p>In addition to the Proud Boys and Three Percenters, the white nationalist American Guard also said it would have members in Portland.</p> <p>The Oath Keepers, another far-right militia group, said in a statement they were pulling out of the rally because organizers have not done enough to keep white supremacist groups away.</p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-plane-crashes-into-home-in-dutchess-county" title="Police: 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Dutchess County" data-articleId="424341966" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Dutchess County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person was killed when a place crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Authorities say that the plane, a Cessna 303, crashed into a home on South Smith Road in the hamlet of LaGrangeville, near Poughkeepsie.</p><p>Three people were on the plane when it crashed, one died and the other two survived. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/aggressive-squirrels-at-lower-manhattan-park" title="'Aggressive' squirrels at Lower Manhattan park" data-articleId="424358595" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Health Department has reminded residents to keep their distance from squirrels after multiple reports of bites and scratches." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Aggressive' squirrels at Lower Manhattan park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Richard Giacovas </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 5 NY cameras captured exclusive video Thursday of an “aggressive" squirrel biting a little girl who tried to feed the rodent in Rockefeller Park.</p><p>Signs from the Battery Park City Authority have been plastered on every entrance to the playground warning park goers "Don't feed the squirrels!” </p><p>The latest attack comes just a week after the health department received a report of a scratch caused by a squirrel prompting the warning for humans to keep their distance. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/newark-homeowners-struggle-to-deal-with-water-crisis" title="Newark homeowners struggle to deal with water crisis" data-articleId="424352498" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hundreds of Newark resident showed up at water distribution sites as city leaders grappled with the ongoing lead levels in the drinkig water and failing water filters." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newark homeowners struggle to deal with water crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many families in Newark are fearing not only for their own safety but for the safety of their children as the city's water crisis continues with no end in sight. </p><p>So residents are pouring into bottled water distribution centers across the city to stock up on as much as they can. The Vince Lombardi Center distributed 700 cases on Saturday alone.</p><p>The Environmental Protection Agency had ordered the city to begin handing out bottled water to residents served by the Pequannock Water Treatment Plant after tests revealed dangerously high levels of lead in the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Dutchess County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aggressive-squirrels-at-lower-manhattan-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/_Aggressive__squirrels_a_nuisance_at_Low_0_7600160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Aggressive' squirrels at Lower Manhattan park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newark-homeowners-struggle-to-deal-with-water-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Homeowners_struggle_to_deal_with_Newark__0_7600490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newark homeowners struggle to deal with water crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-who-framed-roger-rabbit-animator-richard-williams-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Richard%20Williams%20GettyImages-610202104_1566056067578.jpg_7599636_ver1.0_1280_720_1566081557838.jpg_7600153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Richard%20Williams%20GettyImages-610202104_1566056067578.jpg_7599636_ver1.0_1280_720_1566081557838.jpg_7600153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Richard%20Williams%20GettyImages-610202104_1566056067578.jpg_7599636_ver1.0_1280_720_1566081557838.jpg_7600153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Richard%20Williams%20GettyImages-610202104_1566056067578.jpg_7599636_ver1.0_1280_720_1566081557838.jpg_7600153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies 