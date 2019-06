- The ASPCA Kitten Nursery on the Upper East Side raises homeless kittens to get them ready for adoption. But the group needs help.

"We welcome volunteers who are able to open up their hearts and homes to help homeless kittens for two to eight weeks—getting them ready to become future housecats," the ASPCA said. "The best part about committing to foster kittens is that you will always have tiny kittens in your home."

The ASPCA is looking for volunteers to foster and bottle-feed these little kittens.

"The youngest kittens in our population require bottle-feeding every three hours until they begin to grow," the ASPCA said. "Fostering has a direct, positive impact on the animal and is a hugely rewarding experience for those who choose to become caregivers."

If you're interested in fostering kittens, you can learn more and sign up for a training session here. The training includes instruction on how to bottle-feed. The next orientation session is on June 30.