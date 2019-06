- New Yorkers looking to add a bundle of fur to their families can come to meet prospective pets of the feline persuasion in the Bronx on Sunday.

The ASPCA is hosting a mobile adoption event for cats and kittens at the Riverdale Y Sunday Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 23.

"Each year, the ASPCA welcomes hundreds of young kittens born during the feline breeding season, or 'kitten season,' which extends from spring to fall," the ASPCA said in an announcement. "The first round of kittens that arrived at our nursery this year are now ready for adoption to safe, loving homes."

You can check out the felines aboard the ASPCA mobile adoption van and you even may be able to adopt a new friend on the spot.

The cats and kittens have been microchipped, vaccinated, and either spayed or neutered, according to the ASPCA.

If you want to adopt a pet, you must be 18 or older, bring a government-issued ID, and pay an adoption fee (between $75 and $125).

Riverdale Y Sunday Market is located at Independence Avenue and West 237th Street in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.