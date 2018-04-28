Armored car robbers allegedly get away with $500,000

Brinks truck robbery Brinks truck robbery

HAMMOND, Indiana (Fox 32 News) - Two men allegedly stole $500,000 from a Brinks truck in Hammond, Indiana, on Saturday morning.

The robbery happened in the lot of a Chase Bank on Calumet Avenue.

The men drove into the parking lot and opened fire at the truck before taking off with three bags filled with money. They abandoned the car on a road that runs between Hammond and Chicago.

The $500,000 sum is according to the Northwest Indiana Times. The FBI would not confirm the amount to Fox 32 News.