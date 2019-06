- The Union County Prosectuor's Office was expected to release more details Friday about an armed man arrested in an elementary school parking lot.

Westfield Police found the man in a car in the Tamaques School lot Thursday just before 4 p.m.

Cops had been alerted by the Delaware State Police about the suspect they were looking for and believed to be in NJ.

He was in possession of a firearm and ammunition, said Westfield Police.

After-school activities were underway at the time. The school was placed in lockdown.

A security sweep of the school did not turn up anything suspicious, according to police.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his appreciation to local and state police for their swift response.

An active investigation was underway, added Murphy.