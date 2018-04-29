WWII veteran overwhelmed by kindness, carried by Arlington National Cemetery worker to wife's grave

- While many people are filled with emotion on their visit to Arlington National Cemetery, a particularly heartfelt moment came for one veteran who came to visit Washington, DC from North Carolina.

George Boone is a 96-year-old Veteran who came to Arlington Saturday on an Honor Flight. The B-24 pilot served his country during World War II -- becoming a prisoner of war when he was shot down over Romania in 1943.

Boone will one day be buried at Arlington, but his wife of 56 years, Alma, as a military spouse, preceded him there with her passing in 2007.

While groups typically only have time to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Boone requested to see his wife's grave -- for what may be the last time.

"I just sort of gave up on the whole thing and thought I would have to visit her from that distance," said Boone.

But some volunteers were able to aid Boone in his request.

A cemetery worker and volunteer made it happen. The Arlington National Cemetery employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, gave the man a lift-- quite literally -- to visit his wife's Alma's grave.

In their rush to get over to his wife's resting place, Boone's wheelchair was accidentally left behind, and so the Arlington employee carried the man on his back to his wife's grave.

"I thought -- carry me at my age, size and weight?" said Boone over Skype to FOX 5.

Carry him, he did.

His son, Jon Boone, documented the scene that ended with Boone being held up for an emotional reunion with his beloved wife.

Boone says it would not have been possible but for that selfless employee.

"I would like him to know how greatly I appreciate what he did. His kindness was overwhelming."