App gives former addicts help fighting regression
By Arthur Chi'en
Posted May 01 2019 12:40PM EDT
Video Posted May 01 2019 12:39PM EDT
Updated May 01 2019 01:38PM EDT </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404324063" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - "I was a slave to heroin, cocaine and alcohol. I could not keep a needle out of my arm," said Chris.</p><p>It's hard to imagine how this kind of a sentence can end well, but Chris finds a way and we'll come back to it later.</p><p>At just 13 years old, the demon of an addiction made Chris one of the tens of millions of Americans in a continuing struggle with alcohol and drug use.</p><p>With no hope in sight, a total stranger would utter the words in passing, that would give him new life.</p><p>"One day a random person told me if I got sober i could have a beautiful life and a light went on that I too could have a beautiful life," said Chris.</p><p>Chris seized on that moment, and has made a beautiful life. Sober 5-and-a-half years, he went through the 12 steps and then some.</p><p>He's strong, but regression is a constant fear. One of his tools to prevent it, an app called, Loosid.</p><p>Loosid has built a social network for those who prefer a sober lifestyle.</p><p>Chris, who spent years hiding, has found a community he never realized he belonged to. He now offers support for those seeking recovery.</p><p>The app also connects people thru events, dating and travel.</p><p>Loosid isn't the first use of tech to help in this fight. There are dozens of programs and apps before them, many have come and gone. It is a way for the patient to mark the milestone and the staff to feel proud, he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" title="Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tin was an explosive ordnance detection canine who finally retired after an 8-year long career." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After serving his country for eight years, distinguished Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a Coast Guard working dog, has officially retired from duty. </p><p>A ceremony for the very good boy was held by the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake, Virginia Thursday morning.</p><p>During the ceremony, Tin was gifted a shadowbox containing various memorabilia from his service, but he was more interested in the belly rubs and treats from his senior officers. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nj-public-beach-access-protection" title="New Jersey enacts law protecting public beach access" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People on the beach in Belmar, N.J. (AP file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey enacts law protecting public beach access</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Wayne Parry, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New Jersey's governor signed a law Friday intended to protect the public's right to reach the beach in a state where some shore towns have employed a wide variety of tactics to discourage outsiders from sitting on or even walking across their sand.</p><p>But not everyone is convinced the new law will actually change that.</p><p>The bill signed by Democrat Phil Murphy codifies in law the state's public trust doctrine, which holds that waterways including the ocean, bays and rivers, are common property kept in trust by the state for the use of all people. 