City employee busted for makeshift bedroom at work

Posted:Mar 03 2017 01:21PM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 01:21PM EST

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — An employee of a Rhode Island city wasn't sleeping on the job — it appears he was sleeping at his job.

WPRI-TV reports that a Cranston Highway Department worker who had just sold his house set up a makeshift bedroom on the second-floor of the department's building.

A photo making its way around social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, coffee maker, even slippers and what appear to be pajamas.

City Administration Director Robert Coupe confirms that an employee has been disciplined. He says the bedroom was in use for a short period of time and the setup has ended.

The worker's name has not been made public.

Tax records indicate that the employee closed on a home he was selling on Feb. 24.

 

