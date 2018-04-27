Angry woman smashes windows at Popeye's

- A woman on Staten Island went on a rampage at a Popeye’s restaurant after apparently trying to order an item that’s only available at fast food rival Wendy’s. The incident ended with the woman shattering a plate glass window in the front of the store with a chair.

The NYPD says the woman entered the Popeye’s location on Forest Ave. at around 8:30 p.m. on April 8. She apparently became angry that her meal didn't come with a soda. The employees suggested that she might have mixed up Popeye’s “$4 Wicked Good Deal” with Wendy’s “4 for $4 menu” and the got into an argument with them at the counter.

Cops say she harassed the restaurant's staff before she used a chair to break a glass window. She took off inside of a dark colored sedan in an unknown direction.

The woman is described as black, 18 to 25 years old; last seen wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a pink bandana, a pink hooded sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.