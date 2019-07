- In 1985, David Sharps bought a barge that had sunk into the muck in Edgewater, New Jersey. Now, over 30 years later, the Waterfront Museum has become an icon of the Brooklyn waterfront.

“It’s been such a huge part of making Red hook a cultural destination and doing that tin a way that honors the historic preservation of the neighborhood,” said Molly Garfinkel, Director of the City Lore Place Matters Program.

The barge has been docked in Red Hook for 25 years now and acts not only as an educational museum, but also a performance venue.

“I’ve had a lot of good fortune and a lot of rich experiences,” Sharps said. “It’s a real treat to meet all the wonderful people that make this project go forward.”