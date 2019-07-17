< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Americans have big student loans but little financial literacy By Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 17 2019 10:17PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 10:15PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:18PM EDT </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418808009" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Denisse Giron is trying to get her finances in shape after graduating from Hofstra University with $110,000 in student loans. She earned a degree in history but realized she still had a lot to learn.</p> <p>"How long will it take me to pay off my student loan debt? How will my future look? How will it affect my goals if I have this payment every month?" she said. "And I also wanted to learn how to invest, am I ready yet?</p> <p>She isn't alone in having debt or questions about her finances. The federal government says 43 million individuals carry student loan debt and very few get any formal financial literacy education.</p> <p>"No financial literacy education," Giron said of her experience. "I really didn't understand what I was signing when I was doing those initial student loans."</p> <p>In a recent report, the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Literacy and Education Commission recommended financial literacy courses be mandatory at colleges and universities.</p> <p>In the meantime, Giron has turned to the <strong><a href="https://financialgym.com/">Financial Gym</a></strong>, which takes a physical fitness approach to personal finance. For a monthly membership fee of $99, Giron gets one-on-one financial counseling and unlimited access to her "trainer."</p> <p>Jennifer Monahan is one of the trainers and says the Gym fills a major void.</p> <p>"Financial literacy is not something that's widely discussed, in terms of, hey what is an interest rate, or what is a healthy relationship to have with spending or savings," Monahan said.</p> <p>In addition to offering one-on-one coaching, the Financial Gym also offers weekly personal finance seminars, free and open to the public.</p> <p>"We just want you to realize: this is the potential you have to take more control of your money," Monahan said.</p> <p>While the federal government report recommends making financial literacy courses mandatory in colleges, a number of states are taking matters into their own hands, making it mandatory to teach financial education in high schools, though the number of schools doing that is still below 20.</p> </div> </section> <div More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York City's rampant rat population is an unpleasant part of life in the city. They thrive here because of just how much garbage there is to eat. In 2017, the mayor came up with a plan to improve garbage collection practices and hopefully can the" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why New York's rat problem will likely persist</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City's rampant rat population is an unpleasant part of life in the city. They thrive here because of just how much garbage there is to eat.</p><p>In 2017, the mayor came up with a plan to improve garbage collection practices and hopefully can the rodent problem.</p><p>The plan worked to some extent. NYCHA was able to reduce rat populations in certain areas by 60% but the rats continue to thrive in most areas of the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/viral-area-51-raid-prompts-rival-event-storm-the-bermuda-triangle-it-cant-swallow-us-all" title="Viral Area 51 raid prompts rival event: ‘Storm the Bermuda Triangle it can't swallow us all'" data-articleId="418799772" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Viral_Area_51_raid_prompts_rival_event_t_0_7530908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Viral_Area_51_raid_prompts_rival_event_t_0_7530908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Viral_Area_51_raid_prompts_rival_event_t_0_7530908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Viral_Area_51_raid_prompts_rival_event_t_0_7530908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Viral_Area_51_raid_prompts_rival_event_t_0_7530908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Following a viral Facebook event purportedly planning to raid the top-secret military base, Area 51 in southern Nevada, which attracted over a million people saying they would storm the heavily secure military facility, a rival Facebook event has sta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Viral Area 51 raid prompts rival event: ‘Storm the Bermuda Triangle it can't swallow us all'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following a viral Facebook event purportedly planning to raid the top-secret military base, Area 51 in southern Nevada, which attracted over a million people saying they would storm the heavily secure military facility, a rival Facebook event has started in a similar vein to storm the Bermuda Triangle because "it can't swallow all of us."</p><p>RELATED : ‘They can't stop all of us': More than 250K pledge to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets</p><p>Since the event was created on July 12, it has amassed over 40,000 people who are either interested or actually say they're going to descend upon the mysterious oceanic region where a number of aircraft and ships have disappeared due to alleged paranormal reasons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bud-light-offers-free-special-edition-beer-to-any-alien-that-makes-it-out-of-area-51" title="Bud Light offers free beer to any alien ‘that makes it out' of Area 51" data-articleId="418799373" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bud_Light_says__screw_it___offers_free_b_0_7530811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bud_Light_says__screw_it___offers_free_b_0_7530811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bud_Light_says__screw_it___offers_free_b_0_7530811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bud_Light_says__screw_it___offers_free_b_0_7530811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bud_Light_says__screw_it___offers_free_b_0_7530811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After more than one million people responded "interested" to a Facebook event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," Bud Light is now getting in on the fun." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bud Light offers free beer to any alien ‘that makes it out' of Area 51</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span>, <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bud Light will create a special-edition beer can just in time for people who are preparing for the Area 51 raid - if they can get 51,000 retweets on Twitter.</p><p>“We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid,” the beer company tweeted .</p><p>It soon followed that tweet with a cheeky change in stance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/americans-loans-financial-literacy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Learning_financial_literacy_0_7530861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Learning_financial_literacy_0_20190718021458"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Americans have big student loans but little financial literacy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-york-rampant-rat-problem"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rats_remain_rampant_0_20190718015411"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Why New York's rat problem will likely persist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viral-area-51-raid-prompts-rival-event-storm-the-bermuda-triangle-it-cant-swallow-us-all"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bermuda%20Triangle_1563414164405.png_7530907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Map of the Atlantic Ocean showing where the Bermuda Triangle is. (Photo by Getty Images)" title="Bermuda Triangle_1563414164405.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Viral Area 51 raid prompts rival event: ‘Storm the Bermuda Triangle it can't swallow us all'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/americans-loans-financial-literacy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Learning_financial_literacy_0_7530861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Learning_financial_literacy_0_7530861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Learning_financial_literacy_0_7530861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Learning_financial_literacy_0_7530861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Learning_financial_literacy_0_7530861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Americans have big student loans but little financial literacy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-york-rampant-rat-problem" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rats_remain_rampant_0_7530567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Why New York's rat problem will likely persist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viral-area-51-raid-prompts-rival-event-storm-the-bermuda-triangle-it-cant-swallow-us-all" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bermuda%20Triangle_1563414164405.png_7530907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bermuda%20Triangle_1563414164405.png_7530907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bermuda%20Triangle_1563414164405.png_7530907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bermuda%20Triangle_1563414164405.png_7530907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Bermuda%20Triangle_1563414164405.png_7530907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Map&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;Ocean&#x20;showing&#x20;where&#x20;the&#x20;Bermuda&#x20;Triangle&#x20;is&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Viral Area 51 raid prompts rival event: ‘Storm the Bermuda Triangle it can't swallow us all'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bud-light-offers-free-special-edition-beer-to-any-alien-that-makes-it-out-of-area-51" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Bud&#x20;Light&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;special-edition&#x20;can&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Bud&#x20;Light&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bud Light offers free beer to any alien ‘that makes it out' of Area 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pizzeria-lost-pets-flyers-pizza-boxes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/SANFRATELLO_LOST_DOG_PIZZA_BOX_1_071719_1563410695378_7530535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/SANFRATELLO_LOST_DOG_PIZZA_BOX_1_071719_1563410695378_7530535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/SANFRATELLO_LOST_DOG_PIZZA_BOX_1_071719_1563410695378_7530535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/SANFRATELLO_LOST_DOG_PIZZA_BOX_1_071719_1563410695378_7530535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/SANFRATELLO_LOST_DOG_PIZZA_BOX_1_071719_1563410695378_7530535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Angelo&#x27;s&#x20;Pizza&#x20;in&#x20;Matawan&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;putting&#x20;notices&#x20;about&#x20;lost&#x20;pets&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;pizza&#x20;boxes&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;John&#x20;Sanfratello&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A New Jersey pizzeria is putting photos of lost animals on its pizza boxes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 