Amazon fulfillment center coming to Staten Island

- It doesn't look like much now but an Amazon building is already being built on Staten Island. Staten Island Borough President James Oddo said he hopes it'll be fully operational in about a year.

The structure is only a concrete frame now but soon thousands of people will be working here. This West Shore site, in Bloomfield, will house Amazon's first facility in New York. The facility sits on Gulf Avenue at the Matrix Global Logistics Park.

Oddo said the $100 million, 855,000-square-foot facility is expected to employ 2,250 people. However, some residents have an all-too-familiar concern -- traffic.

Once in operation, Amazon employees will fulfill orders alongside advanced robotics.

Oddo said as exciting as this news is, the Amazon facility is only the beginning for job growth on Staten Island. He wouldn't reveal what potential companies are coming but he did say expect thousands of more jobs.