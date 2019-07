Internet retailer Amazon is getting into the real estate industry. It has partnered with Realogy Holdings Corp. to launch TurnKey, a homebuying program.

They claim that it simplifies the stressful process of finding and settling into a new home.

With more than five million U.S. households purchasing a home every year, TurnKey was designed to reduce stress on potential homebuyers throughout the process, including moving into the new home.

Launching with select Realogy affiliated brokers and agents. The company owns Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby's International, ERA and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. Here is how it works. A home shopper can visit amazon.com/turnkey. They will be paired with a real estate agent in their city or neighborhood of choice.

Upon closing on a home, Amazon connects the buyer with services and experts in their area to help set-up the home. Depending on the price of the home, customers will receive $1,000 to $5,000 in customary products and services.

"Customers can be overwhelmed when moving, and we're excited to be working with Realogy to offer homebuyers a simplified way to settle into a new home," said Pat Bigatel, Director Amazon Home Services.

The Amazon Move-In Benefit includes a selection of Amazon Home Services to customize a new home, such as deep cleaning, a handyman to assemble furniture, hang pictures, install shelving or mount a TV on a wall, and more.

They will also have Amazon smart home products installed as part of the process.

"When we designed TurnKey, we recognized that 'closing' on a home is really just the beginning of the homebuying journey," said Eric Chesin, senior vice president at Realogy. "We are proud to team up with Amazon to extend the value we bring to buying a home beyond the moment you first unlock your new front door."

At launch, TurnKey is only available in the Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Denver, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta Chicago, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Washington, D.C. markets to start.