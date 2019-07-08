< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press
Posted Aug 01 2019 04:40PM EDT bought the goods from shoplifters, then had the items shipped to Amazon warehouses, where they were stored until sold online.</p> <p>Entities associated with the alleged ringleader did at least $10 million in sales on Amazon since 2013, FBI agent Ariana Kroshinsky wrote in her affidavit.</p> <p>No charges have yet been filed, though investigators have raided the pawn shops and the home of the man identified as the ringleader, Aleksandr Pavlovskiy, 44, of Auburn. A man who answered the door at one of the shops Wednesday identified himself as Alex and told The Associated Press his business was legitimate, that he kept good records and he should not be in any trouble.</p> <p>Among those who provided stolen items to the pawn shops were two contract Amazon drivers, Kroshinsky said. Their job was to travel to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, pick up items being returned to the company and then bring them to an Amazon warehouse south of Seattle, and to deliver items to post offices for shipping. Instead, they routinely stole the goods and sold them to the pawn shops, she wrote.</p> <p>Amazon did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the case Thursday.</p> <p>The investigation began last summer when a police detective in Auburn, a south Seattle suburb, was perusing a record of pawn shop sales and noticed that one man had made 57 transactions. It turned out to be one of the drivers.</p> <p>He had received nearly $30,000 selling items to the pawn shops between February and July last year, the affidavit said. Police initially arrested the driver, but released him from jail to avoid disrupting their larger investigation.</p> <p>The other driver, identified as Abbas Zghair, was believed to be a roommate of the first. Amazon told investigators that Zghair stole about $100,000 worth of property, including gaming systems, sporting goods and computer products - items he sold to one of the pawn shops for less than $20,000, the agent wrote.</p> <p>In an unrelated case, Zghair has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in an Auburn field in March, then fled to the Canadian border, where he was arrested trying to cross with a fake ID. He's being held on $2.5 million bail.</p> <p>Detectives staked out the pawn shops, Innovation Best in Kent and Thrift-Electro in Renton, and observed that they appeared to be paying shoplifters and drug users cash for new items from Home Depot, Lowes and Fred Meyer department stores. Unlike typical pawn shops, they didn't make sales; instead, the products were moved to a warehouse and to Amazon "fulfillment centers," from where they were shipped when they were sold on Amazon's website by sellers using the handles "Bestforyouall" or "Freeshipforyou," the affidavit said.</p> <p>According to a database of pawnshop transactions reviewed by Auburn police, the suspect pawn shops paid more than $4.1 million to sellers who brought them nearly 48,000 items in the past six years. The items included allergy medication, razors, electric toothbrushes and tools in their original packaging. Detectives also conducted undercover operations in which they sold new items in their original packaging to the shops, which accepted them no questions asked, Kroshinsky wrote.</p> <p>The FBI said it is awaiting more Amazon records to determine the full extent of Pavlovskiy's enterprise, but that "estimated revenue from Amazon sales, for entities associated with Aleksandr Pavlovskiy, was at least $10 million since 2013."</p> <p>Pavlovskiy's lawyer, Cristine Beckwith, did not return a message seeking comment.</p> <p>The sale of stolen or counterfeit goods on Amazon or other digital marketplaces is not uncommon, but it was not immediately clear how many other schemes had reached such a volume of sales. Last year, police raided a pawn shop in Monroe, north of Seattle, that they said had taken in $428,000 fencing stolen items, much of it on Amazon.</p> <p>Jon Riley, a vice president for the digital strategy firm Publicis Sapient and previously the head of e-commerce user experience for Amazon Devices, said preventing the sale of stolen goods is a major challenge for the company, but retailers can be held liable if they don't do enough to ensure they're not selling stolen goods. Because it's impossible for Amazon to review "every Tide pod" that's sold on its site, the company will likely need to do more to vet sellers, Riley said.</p> <p>"It's a little bit of an arms race for Amazon to be able to take in product, put it on the web and get it to their customers in a speedy fashion and not unwittingly sell stolen stuff at the same time," Riley said. Woman stabbed on Brooklyn subway platform
Posted Aug 03 2019 07:25PM EDT
The New York City Police Department says that they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing that occurred on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the 23-year-old victim on a southbound 3 Train platform inside the Utica Avenue subway station and displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the victim two times in her arm and one time in her abdomen before running away to the street. 

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition. Suspect responsible for deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified
By Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11
Posted Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:32PM EDT
The suspect who opened fire killing over a dozen people inside a Walmart in El Paso has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. 

A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said investigators believe he is the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody. A motive for the attack was not released, but police say the gunman used some type of rifle. State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam
Posted Aug 03 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT
New York State Police has issued a warning that an individual is contacting the public on Long Island, identifying themselves as the New York State Police and requesting personal information. 

The person calls from a number that appears on caller ID as that of a State Police station although the calls are not originating from the station. 

Police have confirmed that the calls are a scam and that the state police would not ask for such information over the phone. As with any suspicious phone call, authorities recommend that you never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure of the origin of the call, and that verifying conditions exist such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect responsible for deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect who opened fire killing over a dozen people inside a Walmart in El Paso has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. </p><p>A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.</p><p>Sgt. Robert Gomez said investigators believe he is the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody. A motive for the attack was not released, but police say the gunman used some type of rifle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/state-police-warns-long-island-residents-of-phone-scam" title="State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam" data-articleId="422025248" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York State Police has issued a warning that an individual is contacting the public on Long Island, identifying themselves as the New York State Police and requesting personal information. </p><p>The person calls from a number that appears on caller ID as that of a State Police station although the calls are not originating from the station. </p><p>Police have confirmed that the calls are a scam and that the state police would not ask for such information over the phone. 