One of the most beloved and influential comedies in television history will make its way to the big screen on August 6 as Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment pay tribute to “I Love Lucy” and its star, Lucille Ball, with “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration.”

The one-night-only event will allow fans to celebrate Ball’s birthday by watching five uncut, full-length colorized episodes of “I Love Lucy,” along with “Redhead Tales,” a new featurette on the colorization of the show. Attendees will also receive an exclusive “I Love Lucy” mini poster.

The five episodes being shown are: