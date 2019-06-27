< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free This photo shows Marshae Jones, whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via AP) Posted Jun 27 2019 12:52PM EDT (AP) - An Alabama woman whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed.</p> <p>AL.Com reports 27-year-old Marshae Jones was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday. She was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December altercation regarding the fetus's father.</p> <p>Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but the same grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired the fatal shot in self-defense.</p> <p>Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said "the only true victim" was the fetus, who was unnecessarily brought into a fight and was "dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm."</p> <p>Advocates for women's rights expressed outrage.</p> <p>"The state of Alabama has proven yet again that the moment a person becomes pregnant their sole responsibility is to produce a live, healthy baby and that it considers any action a pregnant person takes that might impede in that live birth to be a criminal act," said Amanda Reyes, who directs the Yellowhammer Fund. (AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PARIS (AP) - Megan Rapinoe said Thursday that she stands by previous comments that she would not visit the White House if the United States wins the Women's World Cup.</p><p>"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive," she said. "My mom would be very upset about that."</p><p>Rapinoe spoke at a previously scheduled news conference a day after President Donald Trump called out the U.S. women's national team star on Twitter. Trump referenced a video that surfaced on Twitter in recent days, posting: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/county-clerks-ask-feds-review-ny-immigrant-license-law" title="County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law" data-articleId="415096236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A county clerk in upstate New York is seeking a federal review of a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally.</p><p>Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, a Republican, wrote to President Donald Trump this week asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the law's constitutionality. Hayner is leading the effort on behalf of 30 other county clerks.</p><p>Hayner told The Associated Press on Thursday that clerks who follow the state law would be violating their oath of office, which requires them to uphold federal laws, including immigration laws. He also said that county employees are not trained to verify the foreign passports listed as acceptable identification under the new law.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/murphy-says-there-wont-be-a-state-government-shutdown" title="Murphy says there won't be a state government shutdown" data-articleId="415095491" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Murphy says there won't be a state government shutdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - State parks and beaches will be open for the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday, and there won't be a state government shutdown, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.</p><p>Murphy announced his decision to enact the budget that lawmakers sent him at a news conference at Secaucus' train station. He said he's still reviewing the $38.7 billion plan, but promised to enact it before Sunday's deadline. 