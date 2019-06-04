Things are heating up again inside what was once the popular Isabella's restaurant on the Upper West Side. The iconic eatery attracted regulars and celebrities and was an institution in this neighborhood for 30 years. It closed abruptly in 2017, which took many Upper West Side residents by surprise.
The newly renovated restaurant on the corner of West 77th and Columbus Avenue is called 8th Hill . It offers Mediterranean cuisine.
Before the restaurant's recent opening, the building, across the street from the American Museum of Natural History, had been empty for two years. That is how long the new owner, Semi Feyzioglu, took to navigate New York City bureaucracy to get all the right permits needed to open.