New York City authorities arrested eight people for allegedly using phony parking placards on city streets. This came to the attention of law enforcement when the defendants mailed in copies of the fake placards as a defense in order to get off paying parking tickets.

Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said that some used phony handicapped parking permits and others made or doctored copies of city agency and post office dashboard placards.

The suspects were charged with various class-E felonies related to false documents. All pleaded not guilty.