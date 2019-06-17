< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story413142305" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413142305" data-article-version="1.0">Airbus is ready for pilotless jets - are you?</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
<figcaption>An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413142305-413141578" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/airbus-is-ready-for-pilotless-jets">ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-413142305" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p>LE BOURGET, France (AP) - The chief salesman for Airbus says his company already has the technology to fly passenger planes without pilots at all - and is working on winning over regulators and travelers to the idea.</p>
<p>Christian Scherer also said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that Airbus hopes to be selling hybrid or electric passenger jets by around 2035.</p>
<p>While the company is still far from ready to churn out battery-operated jumbo jets, Scherer said Airbus already has "the technology for autonomous flying" and for planes flown by just one pilot.</p>
<p>"This is not a matter of technology - it's a matter of interaction with the regulators, the perception in the traveling public," he told The Associated Press.</p>
<p>"When can we introduce it in large commercial aircraft? That is a matter we are discussing with regulators and customers, but technology-wise, we don't see a hurdle."</p>
<p>Several manufacturers are presenting unmanned aircraft at the Paris Air Show, primarily for military purposes - and some are also proposing pilotless "air taxis" of the future.</p>
<p>When it comes to autonomous passenger jets, safety is an obvious concern. It's an issue that is on many minds after two deadly crashes of the Boeing 737 Max jet that have implicated problematic anti-stall software.</p>
<p>Scherer said the crashes "highlighted and underlined the need for absolute, uncompromising safety in this industry, whether from Airbus, Boeing or any other plane."</p>
<p>While he said Airbus' sales streategy hasn't changed as a result of the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, "there is a capacity need that materialized as a result of this, and naturally you have airlines that are frustrated over capacity, that are looking for answers."</p>
<p>Airbus announced several orders Monday as the air show kicked off, while Boeing had an anemic day as it works to win back trust from customers.</p>
<p>Scherer forecast continued growth in the aviation industry after several boom years, predicting the world will need at least 37,000 new aircraft in the next 20 years, especially in Asia - and that eventually the whole industry will stop creating emissions and "decarbonize."</p>
</div>
</section>
</article> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/02/16/subway-turnstiles_1455639206186_853595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/02/16/subway-turnstiles_1455639206186_853595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/02/16/subway-turnstiles_1455639206186_853595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/02/16/subway-turnstiles_1455639206186_853595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/02/16/subway-turnstiles_1455639206186_853595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fare evasion fight puts more officers in NYC subways, buses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Officials say they're assigning an extra 500 police officers to New York City's transit system amid a jump in fare evasion and assaults on workers.</p><p>Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that officers will be deployed to high-ridership subway stations and bus routes, and locations with increased levels of staff assaults.</p><p>The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says assaults reported by employees increased by 15.2% from 2013 to 2017. The agency says lost revenue from fare evasion jumped from $105 million in 2015 to $225 million in 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/hunger-games-prequel-novel" title="'Hunger Games' prequel novel coming in 2020" data-articleId="413146022" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Hunger Games' prequel novel coming in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A decade after seemingly wrapping up "The Hunger Games," Suzanne Collins is bringing readers back to Panem. A prequel, set 64 years before the beginning of her multimillion-selling trilogy, is coming next year.</p><p>The novel, currently untitled, is scheduled for release on May 19, 2020. Collins said in a statement Monday that she would go back to the years following the so-called "Dark Days," the failed rebellion in Panem. Collins set the "Hunger Games" books in a post-apocalyptic dystopia where young people must fight and kill each other, on live television.</p><p>"With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival," she said. "The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days - as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet - provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/raf-jets-in-estonia-scrambled" title="British air force jets in Estonia intercept Russian jets" data-articleId="413138293" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this photo taken on Saturday, June 15, 2019, a Royal Air Force Typhoon jet, bottom, flies by a Su-30 Flanker fighter. Two Royal Air Force jets deployed in Estonia have been scrambled twice in recent days.&nbsp;(UK Ministry of Defence via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) " title="160373461_1560789703955-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court, state TV says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-explosion-in-new-jersey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/house-explosion2_1560787752558_7407062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="house-explosion2_1560787752558.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House explosion in New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Shooting suspect at Earle Cabell Federal Building (Courtesy Lane Brown)" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019-06-17 KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-if-you-built-a-chaos-factory-you-can-t-dodge-responsibility-for-the-chaos-apple-ceo-tim-cook"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/hunger-games_1560798056113_7408281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Hunger Games' prequel novel coming in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/airbus-is-ready-for-pilotless-jets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/airbus-ap-wnyw-6-17-19_1560796155912_7409262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;Airbus&#x20;A&#x20;350&#x20;-&#x20;1000&#x20;performs&#x20;his&#x20;demonstration&#x20;flight&#x20;at&#x20;Paris&#x20;Air&#x20;Show&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Le&#x20;Bourget&#x2c;&#x20;east&#x20;of&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2c;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Michel&#x20;Euler&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Airbus is ready for pilotless jets - are you?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/raf-jets-in-estonia-scrambled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/jets-scrambled_1560794992065_7409093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Royal&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Typhoon&#x20;jet&#x2c;&#x20;bottom&#x2c;&#x20;flies&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;Su-30&#x20;Flanker&#x20;fighter&#x2e;&#x20;Two&#x20;Royal&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;jets&#x20;deployed&#x20;in&#x20;Estonia&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;scrambled&#x20;twice&#x20;in&#x20;recent&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;UK&#x20;Ministry&#x20;of&#x20;Defence&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>British air force jets in Estonia intercept Russian jets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/empire-star-bryshere-gray-arrested-after-chicago-traffic-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/gray%20mug_1560791964946.jpg_7408218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/gray%20mug_1560791964946.jpg_7408218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/gray%20mug_1560791964946.jpg_7408218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/gray%20mug_1560791964946.jpg_7408218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/gray%20mug_1560791964946.jpg_7408218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Empire' star Bryshere Gray arrested after Chicago traffic stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harris-co-mother-charged-with-attempted-capital-murder-of-4-month-old-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/30/KRIV%20generic%20lights%20police_1535678345222.jpg_5991581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 