App service helps blind shoppers navigate supermarkets

- When Beverly Gonzalez shops for groceries at Wegmans in Montvale, New Jersey, she speaks into her mobile phone. But she isn't talking to a family member or a friend. Beverly, who is blind, is speaking to an agent who helps her shop.

The supermarket chain is the first to partner with the app Aira. It helps people who are blind or have low vision navigate the store.

It works like Wi-Fi. Beverly calls Aira and an agent, who can be located in any state in the country, uses GPS, maps of the store, the internet and access to Beverly's phone camera to help her find items.

The Aira app also helps blind shoppers find the shortest checkout line.

Beverly said she loves the app.