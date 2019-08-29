< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Air Force veteran convicted in terror case to be resentenced d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426223199");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426223199-426222075"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this courtroom file sketch, Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh, right, sits at the defense table with his attorney Zachary S. Taylor, during jury selection in a federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE - In this courtroom file sketch, Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh, right, sits at the defense table with his attorney Zachary S. Taylor, during jury selection in a federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426223199-426222075" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/AirForceVetTerrorism_1567106431957_7625251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this courtroom file sketch, Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh, right, sits at the defense table with his attorney Zachary S. Taylor, during jury selection in a federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE - In this courtroom file sketch, Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh, right, sits at the defense table with his attorney Zachary S. Taylor, during jury selection in a federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
Posted Aug 29 2019 03:22PM EDT Garaufis provided an inadequate explanation for why he imposed the maximum allowable sentence on the military veteran, who moved to the Middle East to work for aerospace companies after he left the military.</p> <p>The appeals panel noted that most of the court's comments at sentencing related to Pugh's guilt rather than why the sentence he was announcing was appropriate.</p> <p>"The present record does not permit meaningful appellate review of the substantive reasonableness of Pugh's sentence," the 2nd Circuit said.</p> <p>At his 2017 sentencing, Pugh said he was innocent. During a lengthy rambling statement, Pugh was cut off by the judge as he started to cry and after he had spoken long enough to fill over 17 transcript pages.</p> <p>"I can't listen to this whole thing. I just can't. ... I'm not the psychiatrist. I'm the judge, and I'm limited in what I can do," Garaufis said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD searching for missing Bronx 14-year-old</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on August 28.</p><p>Authorities say that Nathaniel Stuart was last seen on August 26 at roughly 10 a.m. at his home at 140 Benchley Place, apt. 16L. </p><p>Stuart is described as a black male, 5’8” and 110 lbs. with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a red backpack. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tx-gov-says-mistakes-made-in-immigrant-rhetoric" title="Texas governor says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric" data-articleId="426274257" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center with Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, right, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, left, makes opening statements during a round table discussion, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas governor says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CEDAR ATTANASIO and PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday "mistakes were made" when he sent a fundraising mailer that called on supporters to "defend Texas" from illegal immigration, which was dated a day before a gunman targeting Mexicans killed 22 people in El Paso.</p><p>The letter was condemned as racist and anti-Latino by the Texas Democratic Party after it surfaced last week. That was followed by Abbott coming under more criticism the next day - this time from El Paso lawmakers - for tweeting that "liberals" on the U.S. Supreme Court had required Texas to pay for schooling for students who are not in the U.S. legally.</p><p>The lawmakers called the tweet "dangerous" in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart, which authorities say was carried out by a gunman who posted a racist screed online that railed against an influx of immigrants to the U.S.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-fell-asleep-in-parked-car-woke-to-find-it-missing" title="Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing" data-articleId="426271496" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HAMILTON, N.J. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)" title="popeyes sells out_1567122284960.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tennessee man reportedly sues Popeyes after popular chicken sandwich sells out, citing 'wasted time'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/is-cbd-oil-safe-for-pets-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/cbdpets_1567122957373_7625956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cbdpets_1567122957373-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Is CBD oil safe for pets?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/there-was-a-fire-involved-jessi-combs-fatal-crash-under-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/getty_jessicombsfile_082919_1567107844258_7625403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jessi Combs is shown in an Aug. 2, 2012, file photo. (Photo by Frederick M. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tx-gov-says-mistakes-made-in-immigrant-rhetoric" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Greg&#x20;Abbott&#x2c;&#x20;center&#x20;with&#x20;Speaker&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Dennis&#x20;Bonnen&#x2c;&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Governor&#x20;Dan&#x20;Patrick&#x2c;&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;makes&#x20;opening&#x20;statements&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;round&#x20;table&#x20;discussion&#x2c;&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Eric&#x20;Gay&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas governor says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-fell-asleep-in-parked-car-woke-to-find-it-missing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tennessee-man-reportedly-sues-popeyes-after-popular-chicken-sandwich-sells-out-citing-wasted-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/popeyes%20sells%20out_1567122284960.jpg_7625724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/popeyes%20sells%20out_1567122284960.jpg_7625724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/popeyes%20sells%20out_1567122284960.jpg_7625724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/popeyes%20sells%20out_1567122284960.jpg_7625724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/popeyes%20sells%20out_1567122284960.jpg_7625724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;indicating&#x20;that&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwiches&#x20;are&#x20;sold&#x20;out&#x20;hangs&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Popeyes&#x20;location&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Pat&#x20;Greenhouse&#x2f;The&#x20;Boston&#x20;Globe&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tennessee man reportedly sues Popeyes after popular chicken sandwich sells out, citing 'wasted time'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-ends-case-against-epstein-with-nod-to-accusers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Epstein_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7586223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Epstein_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7586223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Epstein_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7586223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Epstein_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7586223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Epstein_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7586223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge ends case against Epstein, with a nod to the accusers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/is-cbd-oil-safe-for-pets-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/cbdpets_1567122957373_7625956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/cbdpets_1567122957373_7625956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/cbdpets_1567122957373_7625956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/cbdpets_1567122957373_7625956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/cbdpets_1567122957373_7625956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Is CBD oil safe for pets?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 