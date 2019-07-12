< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<article>
<section id="story417739905" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417739905" data-article-version="1.0">Passengers violently ejected from seats on turbulent flight</h1>
</header> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var </section> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417739905" data-article-version="1.0">Passengers violently ejected from seats on turbulent flight</h1> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417739905.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var <figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417739905-417738580">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/air-canada-ap-wnyw_1562936393574_7517462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="In this photo provided by Hurricane Fall, responders treat a passenger on an Air Canada flight to Australia that was diverted and landed in Honolulu on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Tim Tricky/Hurricane Fall via AP)" />
</a>
<figcaption>In this photo provided by Hurricane Fall, responders treat a passenger on an Air Canada flight to Australia that was diverted and landed in Honolulu on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Tim Tricky/Hurricane Fall via AP)</figcaption>
</figure> (Tim Tricky/Hurricane Fall via AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417739905-417738580" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/air-canada-ap-wnyw_1562936393574_7517462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/air-canada-ap-wnyw_1562936393574_7517462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/air-canada-ap-wnyw_1562936393574_7517462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/air-canada-ap-wnyw_1562936393574_7517462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/air-canada-ap-wnyw_1562936393574_7517462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this photo provided by Hurricane Fall, responders treat a passenger on an Air Canada flight to Australia that was diverted and landed in Honolulu on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Tim Tricky/Hurricane Fall via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>In this photo provided by Hurricane Fall, responders treat a passenger on an Air Canada flight to Australia that was diverted and landed in Honolulu on Thursday, July 11, 2019. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and CALEB JONES, Associated Press </div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:00AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p>HONOLULU (AP) - Dozens of people were violently slammed off the ceiling of a jetliner that encountered unexpected and intense turbulence over the Pacific Ocean Thursday.</p>
<p>An Air Canada flight to Australia made an emergency landing in Honolulu after 37 people were injured, nine seriously, during the sudden loss of altitude that sent people flying into the luggage compartments and aisles of the airplane.</p>
<p>The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered "un-forecasted and sudden turbulence," about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said in a statement.</p>
<p>"The plane just dropped," passenger Stephanie Beam told The Associated Press. "When we hit turbulence, I woke up and looked over to make sure my kids were buckled. The next thing I knew there's just literally bodies on the ceiling of the plane."</p> <p>A woman behind her hit the ceiling so hard that she broke the casing of an oxygen mask, said Beam, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.</p> <p>Of the 37 passengers and flight crew members injured, nine had serious injuries, emergency responders said. Thirty people were taken to hospitals.</p> <p>Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Chief Dean Nakano said the injured ranged in age from children to the elderly. Customs agents and emergency responders met passengers at the gate at the Honolulu airport to ensure they could get medical attention quickly.</p> <p>Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said injuries included cuts, bumps, bruises, neck pain and back pain. More than two dozen people were taken to hospitals, she said.</p> <p>Llyn Williams was traveling with his wife, Erica Daly, back to their home in Sydney, Australia. His wife was injured and taken to the hospital.</p> <p>He said when they hit the violent turbulence, "everybody who was not seated and belted in hit the roof, almost everybody in our cabin."</p> <p>Williams described the cabin afterward as frightening, with plastic lying around and oxygen masks dangling. "A lot of blood everywhere," he said. "It was really quite scary."</p> <p>Andrew Szucs, originally from Ontario but now living in Sydney, was not injured.</p> <p>There had been turbulence before the abrupt drop and he was awake, bracing himself.</p> <p>"Then all of a sudden the plane dropped and went sideways," Szucs said, and people who weren't strapped in "flew, hit the ceiling."</p> <p>He said the pilot came on the radio and said they didn't see the turbulence on radar and had "no warning this kind of air drop was going to happen."</p> <p>Babies and children were crying as crew members went through the cabin assessing injuries. About 15 minutes later, there was an announcement asking for passengers who are medical professionals to help, Beam said.</p> <p>Sandy Marshall of Sydney was injured, with her two children unhurt.</p> <p>"I didn't have my seat belt on at the time. Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock
By The Associated Press
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:47AM EDT
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.
That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.
The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. local time on Friday. R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex charges By The Associated Press
Posted Jul 12 2019 05:21AM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:30AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Singer R. Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested in Chicago Thursday on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago.
He was arrested after the indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges" data-articleId="417705275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Attorney Karen Conti provides analysis on the latest charges levied against R. Kelly and their legal implications." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gretchen Andsager </span>, <span class="author">Nic Flosi</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R. R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, authorities said.
The R&B singer has been indicted on 13 counts by a Chicago grand jury for child pornography production and receipt of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said Kelly was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-R-Kelly (1)_1561721027535.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harlem-s-alibi-lounge-gets-new-lgbtq-pride-flags"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_7516641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_20190712024159"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harlem's Alibi Lounge gets new LGBTQ pride flags</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/earthquake-rattles-washington-state-7-12-19" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-arrested-federal-sex-crime-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harlem-s-alibi-lounge-gets-new-lgbtq-pride-flags" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_7516641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_7516641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_7516641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_7516641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Harlem_bar_gets_new_pride_flags_0_7516641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harlem's Alibi Lounge gets new LGBTQ pride flags</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 