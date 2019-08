- FOX 5 NY cameras captured exclusive video Thursday of an “aggressive" squirrel biting a little girl who tried to feed the rodent in Rockefeller Park.

Signs from the Battery Park City Authority have been plastered on every entrance to the playground warning park goers "Don't feed the squirrels!”

The latest attack comes just a week after the health department received a report of a scratch caused by a squirrel prompting the warning for humans to keep their distance.

The city health department says they receive about 30 reports of squirrel bites a year and that the most aggressive squirrels are the ones that have already been fed by humans and are looking for more food.