African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Posted Jul 15 2019 09:06AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:22AM EDT Flowers outside the African-American History Museum, whose founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car are seen on Sunday in Baton Rouge, LA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Museum, whose founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car are seen on Sunday in Baton Rouge, LA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Flowers outside the African-American History Museum, whose founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car are seen on Sunday in Baton Rouge, LA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418197261-418197278" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/flowers-getty-wnyw_1563196144348_7523040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/flowers-getty-wnyw_1563196144348_7523040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/flowers-getty-wnyw_1563196144348_7523040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/flowers-getty-wnyw_1563196144348_7523040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/flowers-getty-wnyw_1563196144348_7523040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flowers outside the&nbsp;African-American History Museum, whose founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car are seen on Sunday in Baton Rouge, LA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Flowers outside the African-American History Museum, whose founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car are seen on Sunday in Baton Rouge, LA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418197261" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A 75-year-old Louisiana woman who founded an African American history museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car, and police said Saturday that investigators were working diligently to find those responsible.</p> <p>Baton Rouge police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said investigators were still waiting for a coroner to determine a cause of death for Sadie Roberts-Joseph after her body was found Friday afternoon.</p> <p>The Advocate reported Roberts-Joseph was the founder and curator of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which she started in 2001. The museum sits on the campus of New St. Luke Baptist Church, where Roberts-Joseph's brother is pastor.</p> <p>"Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace," the Baton Rouge Police Department posted on its Facebook page, adding: "Our detectives are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to justice."</p> <p>Roberts-Joseph also organized an annual Juneteenth festival at the museum, marking the date June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers delivered belated news to Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all Southern slaves free. (Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American dies while on vacation in Dominican Republic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another death of an American tourist was reported in the Dominican Republic following a string of deaths in the Caribbean nation .</p><p>Jerome Jester Jr., 31, of Forsyth, Georgia, died on March 17, according to local media.</p><p>He was on weekend getaway with his sister when he became violently ill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/utah-girl-s-very-well-drawn-photo-helps-police-identify-suspect-vehicle-in-package-thefts" title="Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts" data-articleId="418216199" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One girl's memory and artistry may help authorities in Utah crack an unsolved case.</p><p>The Springville Police Department wrote in a Sunday post on Facebook that, while officers were investigating a recent package theft, one of the cops found a 9-year-old witness to the crime.</p><p>When Cpl. Curtis asked the girl if she spotted a vehicle nearby, he got a "very well drawn" picture of a truck.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/boxing-great-pernell-sweet-pea-whitaker-killed-after-being-hit-by-car" title="Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car" data-articleId="418211602" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTIC CITY - NOVEMBER 18,1995: Pernell Whitaker lands a punch against Jake Rodriguez during the fight at Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pernell Whitaker won the WBC welterweight title. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ryan Gaydos | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired boxer Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, who held world titles at four weight classes, has been killed after being hit by a car, Virginia Beach police said Monday.</p><p>An emergency call came in Sunday night about a vehicle-pedestrian accident and when officers arrived at the scene they located an adult male who was hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release.</p><p>Whitaker, 55, of Norfolk, Va., was identified as the victim. 