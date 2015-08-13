< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Aug 06 2019 03:55PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 03:56PM EDT https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/916513_G_1439500725231_100892_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422474029-399804018" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/916513_G_1439500725231_100892_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/916513_G_1439500725231_100892_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/916513_G_1439500725231_100892_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/916513_G_1439500725231_100892_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/916513_G_1439500725231_100892_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422474029" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - A religious activist accused of burning four LGBTQ children's books that he checked out of a library in Iowa has been convicted of criminal mischief and fined.</p> <p>Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle says 63-year-old Paul Robert Dorr, of Ocheyedan, was found guilty of the misdemeanor Tuesday and ordered to pay $125 in fines and court costs.</p> <p>Dorr posted a video to Facebook in October in which he denounced the Orange City library for having the books and threw them into a burning barrel.</p> <p>Dorr had fought to have the charge dismissed, saying he was singled out for prosecution because of his anti-gay message. California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups
Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
Man seen smiling in video after raping woman in park: Cops
WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood
Georgia WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday
PANIC: Stampede after motorcycle sounds mistaken as gunfire in Times Square Fairfax County police responding" data-articleId="422629798" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Armed man reported at USA Today headquarters; Fairfax County police responding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MCLEAN, Va. — Fairfax County police are responding to a report of a man with a weapon at the USA Today headquarters in McLean.</p><p>Police officials say there have been no reports of shots fired or of any shooting victims.</p><p>The incident was reported around 11:56 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/immigration-raids-mississippi" title="Immigration raids hit Mississippi food plants" data-articleId="422637231" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Immigration raids hit Mississippi food plants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ROGELIO SOLIS and JEFF AMY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MORTON, Miss. (AP) - U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees.</p><p>Employees filled three buses - two for men and one for women - at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in tiny Morton, 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Jackson. They were taken to a military hangar to be processed for immigration violations. About 70 family, friends and residents waved goodbye and shouted, "Let them go! Let them go!" Later, two more buses arrived.</p><p>A tearful 13-year-old boy whose parents are from Guatemala waved goodbye to his mother, a Koch worker, as he stood beside his father. Workers who were confirmed to have legal status were allowed to leave the plant after having their trunks searched.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/girl-13-left-in-hot-car" title="Mom, man face murder charge after girl, 13, left in hot car" data-articleId="422633956" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom, man face murder charge after girl, 13, left in hot car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the disabled child inside a hot car for five hours.</p><p>A Colleton County Sheriff's Office report says Rita Pangalangan and Larry King checked on her twice Monday before discovering the doors were locked around 3 p.m., and then went for spare keys. They said she was dead by the time they got the doors unlocked around 4:15 p.m.</p><p>The couple was denied bond. It's not clear if they have lawyers to speak for them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-announces-streaming-bundle-price"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/disney%20logo_1565184368821.jpg_7578213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Disney+_Logo_Final_1565184368821-402429"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-seen-smiling-in-video-after-raping-woman-in-park-cops"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/NYPD_SmilingRapist_080719_1565182188832_7578113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police want to find the man they say is seen in surveillance camera video smiling after raping a woman in a park in Brooklyn." title="NYPD_SmilingRapist_080719_1565182188832.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man seen smiling in video after raping woman in park: Cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-crabs-invade-florida-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/crabs%20for%20web_1565173704176.png_7577680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Abriel Arnel" title="crabs for web_1565173704176.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/immigration-raids-mississippi" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Immigration raids hit Mississippi food plants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-13-left-in-hot-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/child-dies-charges_1565198348012_7578709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom, man face murder charge after girl, 13, left in hot car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-killed-daughters-after-they-got-in-the-way-of-her-sex-life-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Lexi-Draper-Scarlett-Vaughan-Facebook_1565196717116_7578538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who killed daughters after ‘they got in the way' of her sex life sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photo-of-woman-with-jesus-wasn-t-vaccinated-shirt-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/cross_1560540881858_7398887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/cross_1560540881858_7398887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/cross_1560540881858_7398887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/cross_1560540881858_7398887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/cross_1560540881858_7398887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photo of woman with 'Jesus wasn't vaccinated' shirt goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/falling-sign-creates-panic-utah-mall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/mall-panic_1565195545184_7578529_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/mall-panic_1565195545184_7578529_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/mall-panic_1565195545184_7578529_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/mall-panic_1565195545184_7578529_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/mall-panic_1565195545184_7578529_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Falling sign creates active shooter panic at Utah mall</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span 