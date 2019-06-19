< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Active shooter scare at Honolulu airport delays flights <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Active shooter scare at Honolulu airport delays flights&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/active-shooter-scare-at-honolulu-airport" data-title="Active shooter scare at Honolulu airport delays flights" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/active-shooter-scare-at-honolulu-airport" addthis:title="Active shooter scare at Honolulu airport delays flights"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413522845.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413522845");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" In this photo provided by Leslie Ryan, passengers jam the open air lobby at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Leslie Ryan via AP) by Leslie Ryan, passengers jam the open air lobby at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Leslie Ryan via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>In this photo provided by Leslie Ryan, passengers jam the open air lobby at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Leslie Ryan via AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413522845-413522589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/honolulu-ap-wnyw-6-19-19_1560949877449_7418900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/honolulu-ap-wnyw-6-19-19_1560949877449_7418900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/honolulu-ap-wnyw-6-19-19_1560949877449_7418900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/honolulu-ap-wnyw-6-19-19_1560949877449_7418900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/honolulu-ap-wnyw-6-19-19_1560949877449_7418900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this photo provided by Leslie Ryan, passengers jam the open air lobby at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Leslie Ryan via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>In this photo provided by Leslie Ryan, passengers jam the open air lobby at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. By AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press
Posted Jun 19 2019 09:12AM EDT

HONOLULU (AP) - Flights were being delayed and hundreds of people were waiting to go through security screening at Honolulu's airport on Tuesday after an active shooter scare.

Passengers who had already passed through screening and were boarding flights at Terminal 2 were told to go through security checkpoint again, which was holding up flights.

Hawaii transportation department spokesman Tim Sakahara told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser rumors of an active shooter appeared to be linked to a laptop that malfunctioned, popped and started giving off smoke at a checkpoint.

Leslie Ryan was on board an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles with her husband and two children when they were all ordered to get off the plane and go back through the security line.

Two hours later she was still waiting to go through security. She said hundreds of passengers around her in the airport's open-air lobby were doing the same. "It's hot and we finally got a little water," Ryan said.

People were spilling out onto the curb and sidewalk, she said.

Ryan said airport vendors and shops had to shut down and send their employees out to be rescreened as well.

United Airlines said it delayed four flights to provide passengers with enough time to go through security screening and board their planes. She said hundreds of passengers around her in the airport's open-air lobby were doing the same. More News Stories

Student testifies he was 'hopelessly burning alive'
Posted Jun 19 2019 11:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 12:08PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) -- A former high school student severely burned when a chemistry class experiment went horrifically wrong testified at a civil trial that he remembered feeling the fire eat away at his skin. The New York Post reports Alonzo Yanes, now 21, took the stand Tuesday in his family's civil case against New York City and his former teacher for the Jan 2014 experiment at Beacon High School. The lawsuit says the experiment, which involved mineral salts being set on fire and used methanol, was performed despite warnings that it was dangerous and the students were not adequately protected.

Sponsor says NY bill to legalize recreational pot won't pass
Posted Jun 19 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 11:41AM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The sponsor of a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in New York says the proposal will not pass this session. State Sen. Liz Krueger issued a statement Wednesday saying the legislature "came very close to crossing the finish line, but we ran out of time." The Democrat says it "means countless more New Yorkers will have their lives up-ended by unnecessary and racially disparate enforcement measures before we inevitably legalize."

9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 19 2019 10:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 11:07AM EDT
An ailing 9/11 first responder who testified on Capitol Hill during a hearing to increase funding for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund only a week ago is now in hospice. Luis Alvarez shared the news on Facebook. "Im now in hospice, because their is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer. It had nothing to do with my trip to DC, that was just coincidence," wrote Alvarez. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student testifies he was 'hopelessly burning alive'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- A former high school student severely burned when a chemistry class experiment went horrifically wrong testified at a civil trial that he remembered feeling the fire eat away at his skin.</p><p>The New York Post reports Alonzo Yanes, now 21, took the stand Tuesday in his family's civil case against New York City and his former teacher for the Jan 2014 experiment at Beacon High School.</p><p>The lawsuit says the experiment, which involved mineral salts being set on fire and used methanol, was performed despite warnings that it was dangerous and the students were not adequately protected.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sponsor-says-ny-bill-to-legalize-recreational-pot-wont-pass-1" title="Sponsor says NY bill to legalize recreational pot won't pass" data-articleId="413541570" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aging bills sit on legislators&#39; desks in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sponsor says NY bill to legalize recreational pot won't pass</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The sponsor of a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in New York says the proposal will not pass this session.</p><p>State Sen. Liz Krueger issued a statement Wednesday saying the legislature "came very close to crossing the finish line, but we ran out of time."</p><p>The Democrat says it "means countless more New Yorkers will have their lives up-ended by unnecessary and racially disparate enforcement measures before we inevitably legalize."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/911-worker-who-testified-with-jon-stewart-in-hospice" title="9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice" data-articleId="413533577" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired NYPD detective and 9/11 responder Luis Alvarez testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11.&nbsp;(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An ailing 9/11 first responder who testified on Capitol Hill during a hearing to increase funding for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund only a week ago is now in hospice.</p><p>Luis Alvarez shared the news on Facebook.</p><p>"Im now in hospice, because their is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer. It had nothing to do with my trip to DC, that was just coincidence," wrote Alvarez.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sponsor-says-ny-bill-to-legalize-recreational-pot-wont-pass-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aging&#x20;bills&#x20;sit&#x20;on&#x20;legislators&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;desks&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Chamber&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Jan&#x2e;&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Albany&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Mike&#x20;Groll&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sponsor says NY bill to legalize recreational pot won't pass</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/911-worker-who-testified-with-jon-stewart-in-hospice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired&#x20;NYPD&#x20;detective&#x20;and&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;responder&#x20;Luis&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;House&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;reauthorization&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;September&#x20;11th&#x20;Victim&#x20;Compensation&#x20;Fund&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-big-gay-italian-wedding-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/My_Big_Gay_Italian_Wedding_revivial_0_7419023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/My_Big_Gay_Italian_Wedding_revivial_0_7419023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/My_Big_Gay_Italian_Wedding_revivial_0_7419023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/My_Big_Gay_Italian_Wedding_revivial_0_7419023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/My_Big_Gay_Italian_Wedding_revivial_0_7419023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>My Big Gay Italian Wedding performed in New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-son-viral-duo-star-in-denny-s-ad" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/DennysAd_061919_1560953174133_7419307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/DennysAd_061919_1560953174133_7419307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/DennysAd_061919_1560953174133_7419307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/DennysAd_061919_1560953174133_7419307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/DennysAd_061919_1560953174133_7419307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;father&#x20;and&#x20;young&#x20;son&#x20;who&#x20;took&#x20;the&#x20;Internet&#x20;by&#x20;storm&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;viral&#x20;video&#x20;of&#x20;their&#x20;&#x22;conversation&#x22;&#x20;are&#x20;now&#x20;starring&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;advertisement&#x20;for&#x20;restaurant&#x20;chain&#x20;Denny&#x27;s&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father, son viral duo star in Denny's ad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/iconic-beauty-retailer-ricky-s-closing-all-but-2-stores-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/07/makeup_brushes_1502122646914_3888349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/07/makeup_brushes_1502122646914_3888349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/07/makeup_brushes_1502122646914_3888349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/07/makeup_brushes_1502122646914_3888349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/07/makeup_brushes_1502122646914_3888349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Iconic beauty retailer Ricky's closing all but 2 stores: Report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413522845'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white 