Secretary Acosta defends 2008 Epstein plea deal

By JILL COLVIN and RICHARD LARDNER, Associated Press

Posted Jul 10 2019 05:22PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 05:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:24PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417374452_417371093_156416";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417371093","video":"582972","title":"Acosta%20defends%20Epstein%20deal","caption":"Labor%20Secretary%20Alex%20Acosta%20on%20Wednesday%20defended%20his%20handling%20of%20a%20sex-trafficking%20case%20involving%20now-jailed%20financier%20Jeffrey%20Epstein%20as%20Acosta%20tried%20to%20stave%20off%20intensifying%20Democratic%20calls%20for%20his%20resignation.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FAcosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FAcosta_defends_Epstein_deal_582972_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657401801%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DIqstTUniNdbXXce4XANBAChWl1c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Facosta-defends-epstein-plea-deal"}},"createDate":"Jul 10 2019 05:23PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417374452_417371093_156416",video:"582972",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Labor%2520Secretary%2520Alex%2520Acosta%2520on%2520Wednesday%2520defended%2520his%2520handling%2520of%2520a%2520sex-trafficking%2520case%2520involving%2520now-jailed%2520financier%2520Jeffrey%2520Epstein%2520as%2520Acosta%2520tried%2520to%2520stave%2520off%2520intensifying%2520Democratic%2520calls%2520for%2520his%2520resignation.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_582972_1800.mp4?Expires=1657401801&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=IqstTUniNdbXXce4XANBAChWl1c",eventLabel:"Acosta%20defends%20Epstein%20deal-417371093",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Facosta-defends-epstein-plea-deal"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/acosta-defends-epstein-plea-deal">JILL COLVIN and RICHARD LARDNER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417374452"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:23PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-417374452" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417374452-417371078"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417374452-417371078" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Acosta_defends_Epstein_deal_0_7509820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa Related Headlines

Epstein accuser says she was raped at 15

Trump defends Acosta, will look at Epstein deal

Epstein charged with molesting dozens of girls src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump defends Acosta, will look at Epstein deal</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-arrested-in-ny-on-sex-charges"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Epstein_in_federal_court_0_7489516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Epstein charged with molesting dozens of girls</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Insisting he got the best deal he could at the time, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday defended his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein as Acosta tried to stave off intensifying Democratic calls for his resignation.</p><p>"We believe that we proceeded appropriately," Acosta told reporters at a news conference at Labor Department headquarters, where he retraced steps federal prosecutors took in the case a decade ago when he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Acosta said state authorities had planned to go after Epstein with charges that would have resulted in no jail time until his office intervened and pressed for tougher consequences.</p><p>"We did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail," he said. "That was the focus." He added: "Facts are important and facts are being overlooked."</p><p>Acosta is being assailed for his part in the secret 2008 plea deal he signed that let Epstein avoid federal prosecution on charges that he molested teenage girls. But he was unapologetic Wednesday as he declared his office did the best it could under the circumstances.</p><p>The deal Acosta helped broker has come under new and intense scrutiny after prosecutors in New York on Monday brought new child sex-trafficking charges alleging Epstein abused dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for massages, then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges; if convicted he could be imprisoned for the rest of his life.</p><p>Acosta said he welcomed the new case, calling Epstein's acts "despicable." Earlier he defended himself on Twitter, crediting "new evidence and additional testimony" uncovered by prosecutors in New York for providing "an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice."</p><p>Acosta has long made the case that it was better to use the threat of a federal indictment to force Epstein into a state guilty plea, with restitution to victims and registration as a sex offender, than it would have been to "roll the dice" and take Epstein to trial. But the result, to critics, was egregiously lenient.</p><p>Acosta's office had gotten to the point of drafting an indictment that could have sent Epstein to federal prison for life. But it was never filed, leading to Epstein's guilty plea to two state prostitution-related charges. Epstein served 13 months in a work-release program. He was also required to make payments to victims and register as a sex offender.</p><p>Pressed on whether he had regrets, Acosta repeatedly suggested that circumstances had changed in the years since the plea.</p><p>"We now have 12 years of knowledge and hindsight and we live in a very different world," he said. "Today's world treats victims very, very differently."</p><p>Trump has, so far, also defended Acosta, praising his work as labor secretary and saying he felt "very badly" for him "because I've known him as being somebody that works so hard and has done such a good job." Still, he said, he would be looking at the circumstances of the case "very closely."</p><p>Though Trump may have made the tagline "You're fired!" famous on his reality show "The Apprentice," he has shown a pattern of reluctance to fire even his most embattled aides. Trump, for instance, took months to dismiss Scott Pruitt as Environmental Protection Agency administrator despite a dizzying array of scandals, and allowed Jeff Sessions to remain as attorney general for more than a year even as he railed at and belittled him.</p><p>Trump typically gives his Cabinet secretaries the opportunity to defend themselves publicly in interviews and press conferences before deciding whether to pull the plug. And he encouraged Acosta to hold a press conference laying out his thinking and involvement in the plea deal, according to a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.</p><p>Acosta said the attention hadn't changed his relationship with Trump, insisting it was "outstanding."</p><p>Trump, who had once praised Epstein as "a terrific guy," dissociated himself Tuesday from the wealthy hedge fund manager now charged with abusing minors, saying the two had a falling out 15 or so years ago and hadn't spoken since.</p><p>Democratic presidential contenders and party leaders want Acosta to resign or be fired over the 2008 deal that has struck many prosecutors as unusually lenient.</p><p>Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Jamie Raskin sent Acosta a letter Wednesday inviting him to testify July 23. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, welcomed that move, saying Acosta "has a disturbing record on sexual and human trafficking that stretches from the horribly permissive plea agreement he gave to Jeffrey Epstein, up to his time now as Labor Secretary."</p><p>Many Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have taken a wait-and-see approach. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Tuesday that Acosta should hold a news conference to explain why he'd agreed to the plea bargain and answer all questions.</p><p>"Anybody who would look at this, just based on what's been reported, would have questions," Kennedy said. "That doesn't mean necessarily that there aren't answers." More News Stories

A delicious, cheesy way to celebrate Bastille Day in Brooklyn

Posted Jul 10 2019 07:43PM EDT

Bastille Day, which is the national day of France and marks the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 is on July 14.

And of all the ways to celebrate, none may be quite as decadent as pommes aligot , the ultimate Bastille Day side-dish. 

FOX 5 NY visited "Estuary," a restaurant slated to open later this summer at the Brooklyn Marina to see how they make the delicious dish. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_7511212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_7511212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_7511212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_7511212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_7511212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bastille Day is July 14, and to get ready for the celebration, FOX 5 NY visited 'Estuary,' a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A delicious, cheesy way to celebrate Bastille Day in Brooklyn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bastille Day, which is the national day of France and marks the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 is on July 14.</p><p>And of all the ways to celebrate, none may be quite as decadent as pommes aligot , the ultimate Bastille Day side-dish. </p><p>FOX 5 NY visited “Estuary,” a restaurant slated to open later this summer at the Brooklyn Marina to see how they make the delicious dish. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/literally-just-the-crust-italian-pizza-chain-offers-orders-of-pizza-crust-only" title="‘Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only" data-articleId="417409276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___Literally_just_the_crust_____Italian__0_7511131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___Literally_just_the_crust_____Italian__0_7511131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___Literally_just_the_crust_____Italian__0_7511131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___Literally_just_the_crust_____Italian__0_7511131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___Literally_just_the_crust_____Italian__0_7511131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One restaurant is getting the attention of carb-lovers everywhere. Villa Italian Kitchen, a quick-service pizza restaurant chain, will offer orders of pizza crust only starting July 18. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One restaurant is getting the attention of carb-lovers everywhere.</p><p>Villa Italian Kitchen, a quick-service pizza restaurant chain, will offer orders of pizza crust only starting July 18. </p><p>The restaurant said in a news release that it is proud to offer “a tasty solution” for crust enthusiasts with the launch of “Just the Crust” of its Neapolitan pizzas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/that-picture-ugly-wanted-woman-comments-on-her-mugshot-posted-by-police" title="‘That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her mugshot posted by police" data-articleId="417402892" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___That_picture_ugly_____Wanted_woman_co_0_7511308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___That_picture_ugly_____Wanted_woman_co_0_7511308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___That_picture_ugly_____Wanted_woman_co_0_7511308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___That_picture_ugly_____Wanted_woman_co_0_7511308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/___That_picture_ugly_____Wanted_woman_co_0_7511308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An attempted second-degree murder suspect in Louisiana clearly wasn’t feeling a mugshot posted by St. Martin Parish deputies on Facebook when she commented on the photo they posted asking followers to be on the lookout for her." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her mugshot posted by police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An attempted second-degree murder suspect in Louisiana clearly wasn’t feeling a mugshot posted by St. Martin Parish deputies on Facebook when she commented on the photo they posted asking followers to be on the lookout for her.</p><p>St. Martin Crime Stoppers posted a photo of Precious Landry on Wednesday offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information on Landry’s whereabouts.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos

A delicious, cheesy way to celebrate Bastille Day in Brooklyn

'Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only

'That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her mugshot posted by police

Teen recruited as model after being turned down for summer job at Six Flags because of hairstyle href="/news/a-delicious-cheesy-way-to-celebrate-bastille-day-in-brooklyn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_7511212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Magnifique__A_cheesy_taste_of_France_bef_0_20190710232059"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A delicious, cheesy way to celebrate Bastille Day in Brooklyn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/literally-just-the-crust-italian-pizza-chain-offers-orders-of-pizza-crust-only"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/IMG_8251%20EDITED%20THUMB_1562797726155.jpg_7509890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Villa Italian Kitchen, a quick-service pizza restaurant chain, will offer orders of pizza crust only starting July 18. (Photo Courtesy: Villa Italian Kitchen)" title="IMG_8251 EDITED THUMB_1562797726155.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/that-picture-ugly-wanted-woman-comments-on-her-mugshot-posted-by-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20comments%20on%20police%20facebook_1562800304861.png_7510858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Precious Landry, pictured in a mugshot, commented on St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers' Facebook page calling the photo "ugly."(Photo by St. Martin Crime Stoppers)" title="woman comments on police facebook_1562800304861.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her mugshot posted by police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-recruited-as-model-after-being-turned-down-for-summer-job-at-six-flags-because-of-hairstyle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019_1562796453939_7510652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kerion Washington, 17, is shown in professional modeling photos. (Photo credit: Adam Moroz Photography)" title="ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen recruited as model after being turned down for summer job at Six Flags because of hairstyle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div Most Recent

'Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only

'That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her mugshot posted by police

Teen recruited as model after being turned down for summer job at Six Flags because of hairstyle

The Fox 5 Weather blog

Jay-Z partners with cannabis company as brand strategist data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/IMG_8251%20EDITED%20THUMB_1562797726155.jpg_7509890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/IMG_8251%20EDITED%20THUMB_1562797726155.jpg_7509890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/IMG_8251%20EDITED%20THUMB_1562797726155.jpg_7509890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/IMG_8251%20EDITED%20THUMB_1562797726155.jpg_7509890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Villa&#x20;Italian&#x20;Kitchen&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;quick-service&#x20;pizza&#x20;restaurant&#x20;chain&#x2c;&#x20;will&#x20;offer&#x20;orders&#x20;of&#x20;pizza&#x20;crust&#x20;only&#x20;starting&#x20;July&#x20;18&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Villa&#x20;Italian&#x20;Kitchen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/that-picture-ugly-wanted-woman-comments-on-her-mugshot-posted-by-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20comments%20on%20police%20facebook_1562800304861.png_7510858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20comments%20on%20police%20facebook_1562800304861.png_7510858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20comments%20on%20police%20facebook_1562800304861.png_7510858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20comments%20on%20police%20facebook_1562800304861.png_7510858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20comments%20on%20police%20facebook_1562800304861.png_7510858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Precious&#x20;Landry&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2c;&#x20;commented&#x20;on&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Martin&#x20;Parish&#x20;Crime&#x20;Stoppers&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Facebook&#x20;page&#x20;calling&#x20;the&#x20;photo&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;ugly&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Martin&#x20;Crime&#x20;Stoppers&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her mugshot posted by police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-recruited-as-model-after-being-turned-down-for-summer-job-at-six-flags-because-of-hairstyle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019_1562796453939_7510652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019_1562796453939_7510652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019_1562796453939_7510652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019_1562796453939_7510652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/ugc_adammoroztexasteenmodelsplit_071019_1562796453939_7510652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kerion&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;professional&#x20;modeling&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Adam&#x20;Moroz&#x20;Photography&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen recruited as model after being turned down for summer job at Six Flags because of hairstyle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/copy-of-jay-z-partners-with-cannabis-company-as-brand-strategist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jay_Z_partnering_with_cannabis_company_0_7511069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jay_Z_partnering_with_cannabis_company_0_7511069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jay_Z_partnering_with_cannabis_company_0_7511069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jay_Z_partnering_with_cannabis_company_0_7511069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jay_Z_partnering_with_cannabis_company_0_7511069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jay-Z partners with cannabis company as brand strategist</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 