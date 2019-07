- Nick Link came to East Harlem's Animal Care Centers of NYC to adopt Barbie. He says it was love at first sight. Just a few days ago, she was brought in after a good Samaritan found her tied to a fence in a city park. Nick is ready to fatten up the skinny dog.

Animals are overcrowding the center. During these hot summer months, ACC takes in 75 to 100 animals a day. So the nonprofit tried a new strategy this year. It posted an open letter to New Yorkers on its social media platforms.

"We really called the community for support, for assistance to try and get our animals adopted and get our animals fostered," Mike Salmond said. "Really trying to inspire New Yorkers to come together."

The letter was just posted on Friday, and the response was overwhelming. ACC placed 230 animals over the weekend.

ACC in East Harlem has about 100 pups, 130 cats, 15 rabbits, and four guinea pigs. Of course, those numbers can change every day.

The center's locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island are open for adoption seven days a week. Find details here.