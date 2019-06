- The South Bronx may be a long way from Cuba, or even Miami, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on a delicious mojito and enjoy some Havana hospitality.

Zona de Cuba is the borough’s first rooftop restaurant, sitting on top of the historic United States Post Office-Bronx Central Annex building. With amazing views, gorgeous artwork and Caribbean vibe, it’s as close as you can get to Cuba without getting on a plane.

“You are in the South Bronx but you’re not in the South Bronx,” said Founding Partner Erol Liguori, a Bronx native. “It’s just made me feel so good to be able to help bring something like this to this area here.”

Zona de Cuba is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Sunday to Saturday, and will soon begin serving brunch and lunch.