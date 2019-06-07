< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A home for retired racehorses on LI's north shore 07 2019 08:04PM Posted Jun 07 2019 09:06PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 08:04PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:08PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411471411-411465363" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411471411" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Being a racehorse isn’t as easy as you might think. Thoroughbreds can accumulate all sorts of injuries during their career, leaving them in need of care when their time on the racetrack comes to an end.</p> <p>For Laurel Palermo, creating a home for those retired racehorses has become her life’s calling. In 2003, she opened the North Shore Horse Rescue in Baiting Hollow, creating a sanctuary for horses in need.</p> <p>“So far we rescued 42 horses, some have found other homes, a lot of them are permanent residents,” Palermo said. “When we get a thoroughbred, especially one that has just come off the track, we turn them out. We let them become a horse again.”<br /> Among the residents at the sanctuary is Danny, who joined the family in 2011. Danny ran stakes races, winning thousands of dollars and finishing his career at Belmont, but a lifetime of running had taken its toll.</p> <p>“He had a sesamoid fracture which they fire pinned, which means they stuck hot rods in his bones to accelerate healing and then after that they ran him again so his fracture shattered,” said Louise Abitbol, a trauma specialist.</p> <p>If not for the intervention North Shore Horse Rescue, Danny’s fate may have taken a darker turn.</p> <p>“They were going to ship him to auction,” Abitbol said. “In the state he was in, he would have been bought by a meat market.”</p> <p>And although caring for Danny costs the sanctuary $400 each month, they say it is worth it to allow retired horses to see out their lives in a safe, stress-free environment. </p> <p>If you’d like to donate or otherwise help, visit the North Shore Horse Rescue’s website at <a href="https://www.northshorehorserescue.org/">www.northshorehorserescue.org</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/trump-says-us-mexico-reach-agreement-to-prevent-tariffs" title="Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN, MATTHEW LEE and LUIS ALONSO LUGO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.</p><p>"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump tweeted Friday night, saying the "Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."</p><p>He said Mexico has agreed to work to "stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border" and said those steps would "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her" title="Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/parking%20garage_1559956397927.jpg_7366106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/parking%20garage_1559956397927.jpg_7366106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/parking%20garage_1559956397927.jpg_7366106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/parking%20garage_1559956397927.jpg_7366106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/parking%20garage_1559956397927.jpg_7366106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After a heated argument with her husband in a parking garage outside Busch Stadium, Allissa Jenkins plunged to her death while recording the entire incident on her phone, according to reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Llorente </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Missouri woman plunged to her death in a parking garage just as she was recording what appeared to be a vicious clash with her husband of two weeks.</p><p>Allissa Jenkins, 27, was arguing with her husband, Bradley Jenkins, 30, in a parking garage after a St. Louis Cardinals game last weekend at Busch Stadium when she filmed him, according to People magazine , which cited a police affidavit.</p><p>The affidavit said that the husband "was agitated and appeared to be intoxicated."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" title="Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags is what it will take to reduce plastic consumption, one Vancouver market is willing to take that risk." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags is what it will take to reduce plastic consumption, one Vancouver market is willing to take that risk.</p><p>East West Market is an independent grocery store located in Vancouver, B.C. that offers natural, organic and fair-trade produce. In September 2018, the market instituted a charge of 5 cents per plastic bag as part of their #jointheearthmovement.</p><p>On June 6, the market announced that they have redesigned their plastic bags to help customers to remember their reusable bags when grocery shopping. These new plastic bags include embarrassing logos in large font in hopes of discouraging use of single-usage plastic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-home-for-retired-racehorses-on-lis-north-shore"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_20190608000427"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A home for retired racehorses on LI's north shore</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="East West Market is publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags. (Photo by East West Market)" title="ugly bag_1559954555162.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The massive space rock, which has a diameter of 164 feet, will likely fly by the planet on Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo by NASA)" title="LOCATION_1559951440462-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;publicly&#x20;shaming&#x20;customers&#x20;into&#x20;using&#x20;their&#x20;reusable&#x20;bags&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;massive&#x20;space&#x20;rock&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;has&#x20;a&#x20;diameter&#x20;of&#x20;164&#x20;feet&#x2c;&#x20;will&#x20;likely&#x20;fly&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;planet&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/will-rose-lavelle-be-the-uswnts-next-star" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Is_Rose_Lavelle_the_next_USWNT_star__0_7365280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Is_Rose_Lavelle_the_next_USWNT_star__0_7365280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Is_Rose_Lavelle_the_next_USWNT_star__0_7365280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Is_Rose_Lavelle_the_next_USWNT_star__0_7365280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Is_Rose_Lavelle_the_next_USWNT_star__0_7365280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Will Rose Lavelle be the USWNT's next star?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-exhibit-gives-nybg-a-taste-of-brazil" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/New_NYBG_exhibit_honors_Brazilian_design_0_7365373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/New_NYBG_exhibit_honors_Brazilian_design_0_7365373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/New_NYBG_exhibit_honors_Brazilian_design_0_7365373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/New_NYBG_exhibit_honors_Brazilian_design_0_7365373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/New_NYBG_exhibit_honors_Brazilian_design_0_7365373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New exhibit gives NYBG a taste of Brazil</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> 