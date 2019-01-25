< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A healthy lifestyle may offset genetic risk for Alzheimer's By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, AP Chief Medical Writer
Posted Jul 14 2019 02:08PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 02:11PM EDT dementia versus those with low genetic risk and good habits, researchers reported Sunday. Regardless of how much genetic risk someone had, a good diet, adequate exercise, limiting alcohol and not smoking made dementia less likely.</p> <p>"I consider that good news," said John Haaga of the U.S. National Institute on Aging, one of the study's many sponsors. "No one can guarantee you'll escape this awful disease" but you can tip the odds in your favor with clean living, he said.</p> <p>Results were discussed at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles and published online by the Journal of the American Medical Association.</p> <p>About 50 million people have dementia, and Alzheimer's disease is the most common type. Genes and lifestyle contribute to many diseases, but researchers only recently have had the tools and information to do large studies to see how much each factor matters.</p> <p>One such study a few years ago found that healthy living could help overcome genetic risk for heart disease. Now researchers have shown the same to be true for dementia.</p> <p>Dr. Elzbieta Kuzma and colleagues at the University of Exeter Medical School in England used the UK Biobank to study nearly 200,000 people 60 or older with no signs or symptoms of dementia at the start. Their genetic risk was classified as high, medium or low based on dozens of mutations known to affect dementia. They also were grouped by lifestyle factors.</p> <p>After about eight years of study, 1.8% of those with high genetic risk and poor lifestyles had developed dementia versus 0.6% of folks with low genetic risk and healthy habits.</p> <p>Among those with the highest genetic risk, just over 1% of those with favorable lifestyles developed dementia compared to nearly 2% of those with poor lifestyles.</p> <p>One limitation: Researchers only had information on mutations affecting people of European ancestry, so it's not known whether the same is true for other racial or ethnic groups.</p> <p>The results should give encouragement to people who fear that gene mutations alone determine their destiny, said Dr. Rudy Tanzi, a genetics expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. Less than 5% of the ones tied to Alzheimer's are "fully penetrant," meaning that they guarantee you'll get the disease, he said.</p> <p>"That means that with 95% of the mutations, your lifestyle will make a difference," Tanzi said. "Don't be too worried about your genetics. Spend more time being mindful of living a healthy life."</p> <p>One previous study in Sweden and Finland rigorously tested the effect of a healthy lifestyle by assigning one group to follow one and included a comparison group that did not. It concluded that healthy habits could help prevent mental decline. The Alzheimer's Association is sponsoring a similar study underway now in the United States.</p> <p>Healthy living also is the focus of new dementia prevention guidelines that the World Health Organization released in February.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Marilynn Marchione can be followed at: @MMarchioneAP</p> <p>___</p> <p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Djokovic bests Federer in 5th-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final.</p><p>In the end, it was Djokovic who emerged victorious, coming back to edge Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) and become the first man in 71 years to take home the trophy from the All England Club after needing to erase championship points.</p><p>"Unfortunately in these kinds of matches, one of the players has to lose," Djokovic said. "It's quite unreal."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/calls-for-investigations-after-power-restored-in-manhattan" title="Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan" data-articleId="418105316" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/MoerTimesSquare_1563132116642_7522073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/MoerTimesSquare_1563132116642_7522073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/MoerTimesSquare_1563132116642_7522073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/MoerTimesSquare_1563132116642_7522073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/MoerTimesSquare_1563132116642_7522073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Michael Owens)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A Manhattan power outage that temporarily turned off the bright lights of the big city only lasted for a few hours, but left plenty of lingering questions and calls for investigations on Sunday.</p><p>Con Edison engineers and planners are looking into what happened at a substation on Saturday evening that caused the blackout, which stretched 30 blocks from Times Square to the Upper West Side for about four hours.</p><p>Thousands of people crowded the streets Saturday evening, using their cellphones as flashlights while they tried to stay cool amid the humid July evening, where temperatures hit the low 80s.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/decorated-special-forces-soldier-dies-in-afghanistan" title="Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan" data-articleId="418098428" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special Forces Company Sergeant Major James G. &quot;Ryan&quot; Sartor died in combat Saturday in Afghanistan. He was 40 years old. (handout)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.</p><p>A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. "Ryan" Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.</p><p>Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jennifer-lopez-concert-evacuated-due-to-power-outage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/jennifer-lopez-getty_1563071155698_7521529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the It's My Party Tour at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)" title="jennifer-lopez-getty_1563071155698.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jennifer Lopez concert evacuated due to power outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photographers-hit-the-streets-for-manhattanhenge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Tips_to_help_get_the_best_Manhattanhenge_0_7521071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tips_to_help_get_the_best_Manhattanhenge_0_20190713232616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photographers hit the streets for Manhattanhenge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-healthy-lifestyle-may-offset-genetic-risk-for-alzheimer-s" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/elderly-couple-wnyw-ap-1-25-19_1548425240923_6674120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/elderly-couple-wnyw-ap-1-25-19_1548425240923_6674120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/elderly-couple-wnyw-ap-1-25-19_1548425240923_6674120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/elderly-couple-wnyw-ap-1-25-19_1548425240923_6674120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/elderly-couple-wnyw-ap-1-25-19_1548425240923_6674120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;AP&#x20;File&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Francisco&#x20;Seco&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A healthy lifestyle may offset genetic risk for Alzheimer's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/decorated-special-forces-soldier-dies-in-afghanistan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special&#x20;Forces&#x20;Company&#x20;Sergeant&#x20;Major&#x20;James&#x20;G&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Ryan&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Sartor&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;combat&#x20;Saturday&#x20;in&#x20;Afghanistan&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;40&#x20;years&#x20;old&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;handout&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/83-year-old-flower-girl-steals-show-at-granddaughters-wedding-grandma-executed-it-perfectly-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX%20grandma%20flowergirl_1563121604332.jpg_7522142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Thomas&#x20;Felts&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>83-year-old flower girl steals show at granddaughter's wedding: 'Grandma executed it perfectly'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/about-180-000-fire-alarms-recalled-due-to-failure-to-alert-consumers-of-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-lights-big-city-power-outage-kos-broadway-times-square" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/TimesSquareBlackout_1563119716642_7522135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/TimesSquareBlackout_1563119716642_7522135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/TimesSquareBlackout_1563119716642_7522135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/TimesSquareBlackout_1563119716642_7522135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/14/TimesSquareBlackout_1563119716642_7522135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Screens&#x20;in&#x20;Times&#x20;Square&#x20;are&#x20;black&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;power&#x20;outage&#x2c;&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Michael&#x20;Owens&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No lights, big city: Power outage KOs Broadway, Times Square</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 