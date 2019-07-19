< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden, says he tried to avoid fight fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden, says he tried to avoid fight&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/a-ap-rocky-testifies-in-sweden-says-he-tried-to-avoid-fight" data-title="A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden, says he tried to avoid fight" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/a-ap-rocky-testifies-in-sweden-says-he-tried-to-avoid-fight" addthis:title="A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden, says he tried to avoid fight"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421657760.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421657760");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421657760-419086959"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP Rocky is seen during Fashion Week on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ASAP Rocky is seen during Fashion Week on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421657760-419086959" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Getty_AsapRocky_071919_1563540124433_7534350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP Rocky is seen during Fashion Week on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ASAP Rocky is seen during Fashion Week on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. By JARI TANNER and DOROTHEE THIESING, Associated Press
Posted Aug 01 2019 03:16PM EDT The rapper, 30, pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial Tuesday, saying he acted in self-defense.</p> <p>Mayers told Stockholm District Court on Thursday that Jafari and his friend refused to leave the entourage alone despite several appeals, and claimed the two appeared to be under the influence of drugs.</p> <p>He said the situation became tense after Jafari got into an argument with one of Mayers' bodyguards near a fast-food restaurant where the rapper's entourage had stopped to download an app to use electric scooters, which are widely available in Stockholm.</p> <p>"After a while, my security guard started pushing him away, begging him to leave," said Mayers, who appeared in court wearing an all-green inmate uniform. He testified that he and his entourage just wanted to "de-escalate" the situation.</p> <p>"Me and my crew told them that, 'Listen, don't go where we are going. Go the other way, we don't want any trouble,'" Mayers said. But he said Jafari just wouldn't go away.</p> <p>"I assumed that these guys were under the influence of some kind of drug," Mayers told the court.</p> <p>A full-scale brawl ensued shortly afterward at a nearby side street and prosecutors allege that Mayers and the two other suspects beat and kicked Jafari while he was on the ground. They said Jafari was hit with parts of or a whole bottle.</p> <p>Jafari had told police earlier that he got angry as his headphones were broken during the initial argument with the bodyguard.</p> <p>"When he (bodyguard) pushed me, I was both offended and surprised," Jafari testified at court Thursday. "I followed them and said I was going to call the police ... since he had broken my headphones."</p> <p>Mayers' defense lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, asked Jafari whether he thought the rapper's entourage acted the way it did out due to fear of Jafari.</p> <p>"Four or five people afraid of me, who's not even half of their body size?" Jafari replied.</p> <p>Despite being asked several times, it was not clear why Jafari wanted to contact Mayers' entourage in the first place.</p> <p>Jafari told the court his memory of the events that night was confused because of the blows he had received to his head during the brawl.</p> <p>The trial has created a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after President Donald Trump weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist.</p> <p>The case has also drawn the attention of American celebrities and Mayers' fellow recording artists, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber. A social media campaign has been pressing for his release #JusticeForRocky.</p> <p>Trump has spoken with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on the phone, offering to personally guarantee A$AP Rocky's bail, but the Swedish leader said he couldn't interfere in a legal case.</p> <p>Sweden doesn't have a bail system and Mayers has stayed behind bars since July 3 despite Trump's intervention. Trump has sent Ambassador Robert O. Brien, the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, to Sweden to monitor the court proceedings.</p> <p>In an email, the Swedish government confirmed O'Brien's presence in Stockholm, but noted that "this case is not in any way a 'hostage affair.'"</p> <p>The rapper's mother, Renee Black, and several relatives were present in the courtroom Thursday.</p> <p>Jovicic said the rapper, who hails from New York, was happy and relieved to be finally able to tell his side of the story.</p> <p>"I mean, it's a million ways ... that you could alter what he could have done," Jovicic told at a news conference late Thursday.</p> <p>"But, no, he has no regrets. The only regret he has regarding this situation is that the two boys wouldn't let them be alone, that they just would not let them go away," the rapper's lawyer said.</p> <p>Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm had asked the Swedish Prosecution Authority earlier this week whether Mayers and the two other suspects could be accommodated in a hotel rather than a jail.</p> <p>"We replied that it doesn't work that way in Sweden," the authority's spokeswoman, Karin Rosander, told the paper, adding that it would be for the court to decide as charges had been issued already.</p> <p>The trial is running behind schedule and it remains unclear whether it can finish as originally planned on Friday, when several witnesses were still due to testify.</p> <p>If convicted, Mayers faces up to two years in prison.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Jari Tanner reported from Helsinki.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday. </p><p>A viral video captured the colossal wave and the subsequent screaming families at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China near the border with North Korea. A woman could be seen on the ground with her knees bloodied, the Washington Post reported .</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" title="Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships" data-articleId="421701453" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thanks to TheDream.Us scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.</p><p>The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.</p><p>"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" title="Sailing program helps kids with disabilities" data-articleId="421698117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Adaptive Sports Academy organizes sailing trips for pediatric patients to build their self-confidence, help them become more independent, and increase their mobility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>18-year-old Charles Seabrooks was born with learning disabilities and severe spinal problems, which often limit his physical activity.</p><p>However, thanks to the Adaptive Sports Academy at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery, he’s learning to use his body like never before in a hands-on sailing excursion.</p><p>“That means I can see the view, the water, and talk to people and communicate a lot," Charles says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script Featured Videos class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wave-pool-malfunctions-causing-tsunami-that-injures-44-people-at-water-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1014104820%20THUMB_1564700572997.jpg_7566673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: People play at a water park on August 5, 2018 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Meng Delong/VCG)" title="1014104820_1564700572997-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_20190801225907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_20190801223222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" title="PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421657760'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0236"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;bill&#x20;signing&#x20;ceremony&#x20;in&#x20;Berkeley&#x20;Heights&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421657760'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 