The creator of the viral Facebook event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has revealed himself and discussed his reaction to what first started as a “joke,” but now has millions of people who are “Interested” or “Going” on Sept. 20.
Matty Roberts, under three different Facebook pages, set the time for attendees to “storm” the top-secret U.S. Air Force Base in southern Nevada from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.
“It was completely satire. I tried to make it seem as much a joke as I possibly could, but there’s definitely some people that are taking it seriously,” Roberts told Las Vegas’ KLAS-TV in an interview.