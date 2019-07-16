A heat wave is expected to grip the New York area beginning Friday, according to forecasts. A heat wave is considered at least three consecutive days of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher.

The National Weather Service issued several weather alerts for the tristate area, including an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory for much of the area. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Friday through Sunday night. The heat index values are expected to be around 105 on Friday and around 110 on Saturday and also on Sunday.

