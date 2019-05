- A dedication ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Glade was held Thursday on the 17th anniversary of the end of the recovery mission at Ground Zero.

The open space with a pathway is flanked by six large stone monoliths inlaid with steel from the World Trade Center and an inscription at the end of the pathway.

The Glade is located west of the Survivor Tree, where the primary ramp was used during the rescue and recovery effort.

"I hope it also reminds young people of the power of service and inspires them," said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the dedication ceremony.