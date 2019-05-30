NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The United States women's national soccer team is fighting not only defend their World Cup title, but also for equal treatment for women.

In March 2019, all 28 members of the team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States football Federation over pay equity and working conditions.

"I think the big miss that happens in women's sports is to try and replicate the model that's been done on the men's side," said midfielder Megan Rapinoe. "I think it is a different product and to be honest, it's quite lazy as well. I think that you can take some things, but I think a thoughtful approach specific to women, the women's game and the environment around it needs to be taken in order to bring that game to a higher level."