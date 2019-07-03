< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story416059542" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416059542" data-article-version="1.0">9/11 first responder to be laid to rest</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-416059542" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=9/11 first responder to be laid to rest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/911-first-responder-to-be-laid-to-rest" data-title="9/11 first responder to be laid to rest" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/911-first-responder-to-be-laid-to-rest" addthis:title="9/11 first responder to be laid to rest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/911-first-responder-to-be-laid-to-rest?fbclid=IwAR3U_VE02FpnlE4W99qTargTtLbrhL3XcfpaZBMOSPjLeZF2agUHyoTuPag">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416059542"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:38AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416059542-416059548" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416059542" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416059542' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/luiz-alvarez-wake-flag"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/flag-alvarez_1562116187820_7468522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>9/11 hero Luiz Alvarez remembered at wake</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/detective-who-fought-for-911-victims-compensation-funding-dies"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/29/LuisAlvarez_1561831337899_7456700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Detective who fought for 9/11 victims dies</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez will be laid to rest at the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens Wednesday</p> <p>He will be remembered as a hero who fought until the end for World Trade Center first responders.</p> <p>“This brave man, this steadfast, stubborn man, who despite 69 rounds of chemo, continued to fight and continued to use what voice he could to get his message across,” said David Alvarez, Luis' son.</p> <p>“His message was really simple, take care of each other, and take care of yourselves,” said Alvarez’s brother, Phillip Alvarez.</p> <p>Det. Alvarez lost his battle to colon cancer on Saturday.</p> <p>His illness was linked to the months he spent exposed to toxins at Ground Zero after 9/11.</p> <p>Following his diagnosis in 2016, he received benefits from the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.</p> <p>The fund is in danger of running out of money next year.</p> <p>Alvarez spent the rest of his life fighting to make sure the money remains in place.</p> <p>“I’m leaving them without a father and there is plenty like me, like I said, I’m not special, there’s plenty of guys like me,” Alvarez said in his hospice bed days before he died.</p> <p>But special, he certainly was.</p> <p>Sick and dying, Alvarez took himself to DC to testify before congress.</p> <p>Right before he died, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised the Senate would pass a bill by early August to permanently fund the program.</p> <p>“He was at peace and I was at peace knowing he was happy with everything he accomplished,” David Alvarez said at the wake Tuesday.</p> <p>Family, friends, and other 9/11 heroes are now vowing to push Det. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/central-park-west-bike-lane-parking-spots" title="Residents clash over Central Park West bike lane plan" data-articleId="416003440" > <h4>Residents clash over Central Park West bike lane plan</h4> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Central_Park_West_bike_lane_plan_0_7469580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Central_Park_West_bike_lane_plan_0_7469580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Central_Park_West_bike_lane_plan_0_7469580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Central_Park_West_bike_lane_plan_0_7469580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Central_Park_West_bike_lane_plan_0_7469580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Over the course of more than two hours at a meeting of Community Board on the Upper West Side, hundreds of residents and others cheered, clapped, pleaded, and cried about a very contentious topic: removing 400 parking spots to make way for a protect" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Over the course of more than two hours at a meeting of Community Board on the Upper West Side, hundreds of residents and others cheered, clapped, pleaded, and cried about a very contentious topic: removing 400 parking spots to make way for a protected bike lane.</p><p>They begged for safety barriers and for leniency for middle-class New Yorkers who rely on street parking.</p><p>The Department of Transportation's proposal would install plastic barriers over 2 miles of roadway from 59th Street to 110th Street on the northbound side of Central Park West. The DOT said the street is too narrow for parking and bikes, so something has to give.</p> </div> Park West. <li> <a href="/news/murder-in-new-milford-ralph-birch-released" title="Murder in New Milford: Ralph Birch released after 30 years" data-articleId="415944275" > <h4>Murder in New Milford: Ralph Birch released after 30 years</h4> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Connecticut judge ordered the release of a man who has been imprisoned for more than 30 years for a murder conviction that was overturned last month by the state Supreme Court.</p><p>Judge John Danaher in Torrington on Tuesday ordered the release of Ralph Birch as prosecutors decide whether to retry him and another man in connection with a killing in 1985. The other man, Shawn Henning, was released on probation last year.</p><p>The victim, Everett Carr, 65, was stabbed 27 times, his jugular vein was severed and he suffered head trauma. He was killed in his New Milford home.</p> </div> The other man, Shawn Henning, was released on probation last year.</p><p>The victim, Everett Carr, 65, was stabbed 27 times, his jugular vein was severed and he suffered head trauma. <li> <a href="/news/shirley-chisholm-state-park-opens" title="First phase of Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn opens" data-articleId="415975696" > <h4>First phase of Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn opens</h4> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Schmidt, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The new Shirley Chisholm State Park along Jamaica Bay is the crown jewel of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to improve parks and recreational areas in Brooklyn neighborhoods.</p><p>The park honors former Rep. Shirley Chisholm, a Brooklyn native, who was the first African-American woman elected to Congress in 1968 and the first African-American woman to run for president.</p><p>The site is a former landfill that was transformed into the park with the help of environmental experts and the state and the federal government. The first phase, which is complete, cost $20 million.</p> </div> Shirley Chisholm, a Brooklyn native, who was the first African-American woman elected to Congress in 1968 and the first African-American woman to run for president.</p><p>The site is a former landfill that was transformed into the park with the help of environmental experts and the state and the federal government. The first phase, which is complete, cost $20 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/LuisAlvarez_1562154715867_7470467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>9/11 first responder to be laid to rest</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/911-first-responder-to-be-laid-to-rest" data-title="9/11 first responder to be laid to rest" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/911-first-responder-to-be-laid-to-rest" addthis:title="9/11 first responder to be laid to rest" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/central-park-west-bike-lane-parking-spots" > <h3>Residents clash over Central Park West bike lane plan</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/central-park-west-bike-lane-parking-spots" data-title="Residents clash over CPW bike lane plan" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/central-park-west-bike-lane-parking-spots" addthis:title="Residents clash over CPW bike lane plan" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" data-title="The Fox 5 Weather blog" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" addthis:title="The Fox 5 Weather blog" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/murder-in-new-milford-ralph-birch-released" > <h3>Murder in New Milford: Ralph Birch released after 30 years</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/murder-in-new-milford-ralph-birch-released" data-title="Murder in New Milford: Ralph Birch released" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/murder-in-new-milford-ralph-birch-released" addthis:title="Murder in New Milford: Ralph Birch released" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> 