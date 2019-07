- NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez will be laid to rest at the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens Wednesday

He will be remembered as a hero who fought until the end for World Trade Center first responders.

“This brave man, this steadfast, stubborn man, who despite 69 rounds of chemo, continued to fight and continued to use what voice he could to get his message across,” said David Alvarez, Luis' son.

“His message was really simple, take care of each other, and take care of yourselves,” said Alvarez’s brother, Phillip Alvarez.

Det. Alvarez lost his battle to colon cancer on Saturday.

His illness was linked to the months he spent exposed to toxins at Ground Zero after 9/11.

Following his diagnosis in 2016, he received benefits from the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.

The fund is in danger of running out of money next year.

Alvarez spent the rest of his life fighting to make sure the money remains in place.

“I’m leaving them without a father and there is plenty like me, like I said, I’m not special, there’s plenty of guys like me,” Alvarez said in his hospice bed days before he died.

But special, he certainly was.

Sick and dying, Alvarez took himself to DC to testify before congress.

Right before he died, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised the Senate would pass a bill by early August to permanently fund the program.

“He was at peace and I was at peace knowing he was happy with everything he accomplished,” David Alvarez said at the wake Tuesday.

Family, friends, and other 9/11 heroes are now vowing to push Det. Alvarez’s fight forward.

Several Ground Zero first responders gathered in Staten Island Tuesday for a town hall with Congressman Max Rose.

They’re asking for the fund to be expanded to include spouses.

“You’re covered in the white dust of death, is what it was, and you brought it home,” said Sal Farino, whose wife has thyroid and skin cancer.