New Mediterranean restaurant finally opens in former Isabella's space
By Sharon Crowley, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:46PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 07:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 07:51PM EDT 04 2019 07:50PM By Sharon Crowley, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:46PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 07:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 07:51PM EDT /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410817573" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Things are heating up again inside what was once the popular Isabella's restaurant on the Upper West Side. The iconic eatery attracted regulars and celebrities and was an institution in this neighborhood for 30 years. It closed abruptly in 2017, which took many Upper West Side residents by surprise.</p> <p>The newly renovated restaurant on the corner of West 77th and Columbus Avenue is called <a href="https://www.8thhillnyc.com/"><strong>8th Hill</strong></a>. It offers Mediterranean cuisine.</p> <p>Before the restaurant's recent opening, the building, across the street from the American Museum of Natural History, had been empty for two years. That is how long the new owner, Semi Feyzioglu, took to navigate New York City bureaucracy to get all the right permits needed to open.</p> <p>"It was maybe the craziest decision I ever made in my life because dealing with the city is really tough," Feyzioglu said. He said he feels the pressure to live up to the legacy of his predecessor.</p> <p>Chef Yilmaz Ucar will be trying to help his boss meet the challenge of pleasing the demanding palettes of New Yorkers.</p> <p>"I promise to deliver him best Mediterranean restaurant in the city in six months," Ucar said.</p> <p>The restaurant owner had competition for this desirable real estate. DOI: 8 people busted for using phony parking placards
By Lisa Evers, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 04 2019 08:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 08:41PM EDT
New York City authorities arrested eight people for allegedly using phony parking placards on city streets. This came to the attention of law enforcement when the defendants mailed in copies of the fake placards as a defense in order to get off paying parking tickets.
Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said that some used phony handicapped parking permits and others made or doctored copies of city agency and post office dashboard placards.
The suspects were charged with various class-E felonies related to false documents. All pleaded not guilty.

American couple dies of unknown illness while vacationing in Fiji
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:51PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 08:35PM EDT
A couple from Fort Worth, Texas, went on a vacation in Fiji and died suddenly after contracting an unknown illness.
Family members of David and Michelle Paul said the couple headed out to Fiji and began feeling sick right before they were expected to head home.
Tracey Calanog, Michelle's sister-in-law, said the couple suffered the same symptoms: vomiting, intestinal issues and numb hands. Michelle died Saturday, Calanog said, and David was in critical condition until he developed pneumonia and died two days later.

Glider crashes into house in Connecticut
By FOX 5 NY Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 07:27PM EDT
An aircraft crashed into the roof of a house in Danbury, Connecticut, Tuesday, but no one was hurt, according to the mayor.
Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted a series of photos showing the tail of the aircraft sticking out of a hole in the roof of the house.
"A glider crashed into a home on Golden Hill Ave. Looks like no injuries," the mayor tweeted. "Operator is headed to the hospital for observation." This came to the attention of law enforcement when the defendants mailed in copies of the fake placards as a defense in order to get off payin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DOI: 8 people busted for using phony parking placards</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Evers, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City authorities arrested eight people for allegedly using phony parking placards on city streets. This came to the attention of law enforcement when the defendants mailed in copies of the fake placards as a defense in order to get off paying parking tickets.</p><p>Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said that some used phony handicapped parking permits and others made or doctored copies of city agency and post office dashboard placards.</p><p>The suspects were charged with various class-E felonies related to false documents. All pleaded not guilty.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/american-couple-dies-of-unknown-illness-while-vacationing-in-fiji" title="American couple dies of unknown illness while vacationing in Fiji" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas_couple_dies_of_unknown_illness_whi_0_7352133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas_couple_dies_of_unknown_illness_whi_0_7352133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas_couple_dies_of_unknown_illness_whi_0_7352133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas_couple_dies_of_unknown_illness_whi_0_7352133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas_couple_dies_of_unknown_illness_whi_0_7352133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A couple from Texas died of a sudden and unknown illness they contracted while vacationing in Fiji." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American couple dies of unknown illness while vacationing in Fiji</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A couple from Fort Worth, Texas, went on a vacation in Fiji and died suddenly after contracting an unknown illness.</p><p>Family members of David and Michelle Paul said the couple headed out to Fiji and began feeling sick right before they were expected to head home.</p><p>Tracey Calanog, Michelle’s sister-in-law, said the couple suffered the same symptoms: vomiting, intestinal issues and numb hands. Michelle died Saturday, Calanog said, and David was in critical condition until he developed pneumonia and died two days later.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/aircraft-crashes-into-house" title="Glider crashes into house in Connecticut" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Glider crashes into house in Connecticut</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An aircraft crashed into the roof of a house in Danbury, Connecticut, Tuesday, but no one was hurt, according to the mayor.</p><p>Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted a series of photos showing the tail of the aircraft sticking out of a hole in the roof of the house.</p><p>"A glider crashed into a home on Golden Hill Ave. Looks like no injuries," the mayor tweeted. "Operator is headed to the hospital for observation."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/phony-parking-placards-arrests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phony_parking_placards_0_7352088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Phony_parking_placards_0_20190605003513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DOI: 8 people busted for using phony parking placards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8th-hill-new-mediterranean-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_20190604235054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Mediterranean restaurant finally opens in former Isabella's space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-couple-dies-of-unknown-illness-while-vacationing-in-fiji"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="David and Michelle Paul are shown in an undated photo. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8th-hill-new-mediterranean-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Mediterranean restaurant finally opens in former Isabella's space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-couple-dies-of-unknown-illness-while-vacationing-in-fiji" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;and&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Paul&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tracey&#x20;Calanog&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American couple dies of unknown illness while vacationing in Fiji</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aircraft-crashes-into-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glider crashes into house in Connecticut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/your-favorite-chipotle-burrito-might-soon-be-more-expensive-due-to-mexico-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Food&#x20;is&#x20;served&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Chipotle&#x20;restaurant&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> 