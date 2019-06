- According to a report by the New York City Comptroller’s office, f the nearly 800 playgrounds located on NYCHA property, 70 percent have dangerous conditions.

Comptroller Scott Stringer says that his office alerted NYCHA to their findings last year and was told the playgrounds would be inspected, but a year later have not seen any action.

“This is basic maintenance 101. You go into the playground, you have our report you re-evaluate it for yourselves and then you make the repairs,” Stringer said.

NYCHA supervisors on site are supposed to inspect playgrounds once a month, while a digital management system that can be tracked is yet to come online.

Stringer admits that, outside of publicizing the report there is little he can do to force NYCHA’s hand, but that he is hoping increased public attention will cause some solutions to be found.