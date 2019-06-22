< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 7 dead in crash between truck, motorcycles in New Hampshire  This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. (Miranda Thompson via AP) This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. (Miranda Thompson via AP) This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. (Miranda Thompson via AP) This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. (Miranda Thompson via AP) Posted Jun 22 2019 01:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 22 2019 01:25PM EDT

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Motorcyclists with a club comprised of ex-United States Marines collided with a pickup truck on a rural highway Friday, killing seven and leaving the biker community reeling.</p> <p>New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck, which appeared to be carrying a flatbed trailer, was on fire when emergency crews arrived.</p> <p>Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help riders lying in the road.</p> <p>Along with the seven dead, state police said two additional people were transported to hospitals. Their conditions were unknown. Police did not provide any names.</p> <p>The crash has sent shockwaves through New England's community of motorcycle enthusiasts and military veterans, which sometimes overlap. The crash involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club in New England that includes Marines and their spouses.</p> <p>"When something like this happens, we all feel it," said Cat Wilson, who organizes a motorcycle charity event in Massachusetts and is a friend of some of the crash victims. "There is no tighter community than our biker community."</p> <p>A photo posted by WMUR-TV showed motorcycles and wreckage scattered across the highway and a truck on the shoulder in flames. The National Transportation Safety Board said they are sending a team to the site to investigate the crash.</p> <p>"It's tragic," New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter told reporters during a late Friday news conference. "It's tragic for those involved, tragic for the families, so we're doing our job, we're doing our work and our thoughts are with the people who were adversely affected by this."</p> <p>A second news conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m.</p> <p>Randolph is about a two-hour drive north of Concord, the capital, and a three-hour drive from Boston.</p> <p>"There was debris everywhere," said Miranda Thompson, 21, of Manchester, who was several cars back and recalled seeing a truck in flames on the side of the highway and six motorcycles.</p> <p>"People were in the grass. There were people putting tourniquets on people, trying to make sure they didn't move," she said.</p> <p>Jerry Hamanne, co-owner of a nearby bed-and-breakfast where most of the motorcyclists were staying, said he and a doctor also staying at his inn went to the scene to help. Others tried to assist as best they could but some people were already dead.</p> <p>"It was so devastating to see the bodies on the road," Hamanne said. "My God, I don't want to see something like this again."</p> <p>Members of the motorcycle community are already organizing help for the victims' families, said Wilson. Charlie St. Clair, executive director of Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, which hosts one of the state's biggest rallies in June, said he couldn't recall an accident of this magnitude involving bikers in the state.</p> <p>He wasn't on the scene but said had been fielding calls about the accident much of the night.</p> <p>"This is staggering and it's tragic beyond description," St. Clair said. "You have a bunch of people out for a ride enjoying one of the first nice days we had. To have this happen, it defies logic quite frankly."</p> <p>___</p> <p>Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Climate change protesters have been arrested after they blocked traffic outside the New York Times building.</p><p>The protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion hung banners on the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street.</p><p>A journalist saw more than two dozen protesters arrested after they lay down on Eighth Avenue and blocked traffic. A police spokesman said he had no information on the number of arrests.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/another-horse-dies-while-training-at-santa-anita-30th-death-of-the-racing-season" title="Another horse dies while training at Santa Anita; 30th death of the racing season" data-articleId="414192587" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another horse dies while training at Santa Anita; 30th death of the racing season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another horse died Saturday at Santa Anita Park, the 30th fatality at the famed racetrack since Dec. 26, and the second horse to die there since Santa Anita officials refused a request from the state regulatory board to suspend racing temporarily.</p><p>Mike Marten, a spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, confirmed that American Currency -- a 4-year-old gelding -- suffered a fatal leg injury Saturday morning while exercising on the main track at Santa Anita and was euthanized.</p><p>Santa Anita's racing season is scheduled to end on Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dad-s-tattoo-matches-son-s-life-saving-heart-surgery-scar" title="Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar" data-articleId="414193366" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father's love landed him in the tattoo parlor, where he requested a 3.5-inch scar to be inked on his chest so that he could match his 6-year-old son's, who had life-saving heart surgery last month.</p><p>Martin Watts, whose son Joey was diagnosed with supravalvular aortic stenosis (SVAS), said his older son Harley also has the condition and will undergo the same surgery later this year, SWNS reported.</p><p>"It's not easy for a 6-year-old boy or any child of any age to have that type of surgery," Leanne Watts, the boy's mother, told the news outlet. "When Joey saw the scar, he just said, ‘Is this where they have cut me to fix my heart'? We've told him it should be something to be proud of and he shouldn't be ashamed by what has happened to him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_20190622022959-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/labor-survey-working-women"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working_women_do_a_lot_0_7432192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Working_women_do_a_lot_0_20190622022558"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Survey: Working women do a lot at home, too</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-him-go-with-a-warning-officer-snaps-selfie-with-turtle-detained-for-crossing-road-too-slow"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deputy L. Fontenot took a selfie with “Gopherus Genus,” a turtle who was “quickly detained” for crossing the road too slowly but let go with a “warning.” (Photo Credit: Deputy L. 