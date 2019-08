- Police say the mother of the little girl that was found wandering on the boardwalk on Coney Island has been found.

The NYPD says her mother put her on the bus Monday morning to go to a camp or school. The driver dropped off the kids but apparently left without checking the bus.

The little girl was left on and wandered off on her own.

Police say the driver is being questioned in connection with the case but has not been arrested or charged.

The girl was taken to the 60th Precinct. That is where the reunion with her mother was to take place.