Remembering four killed in Garden State Parkway crash

- Four people were killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River early Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Kevin Quispe-Prieto, 21, of Beachwood, N.J., and his brother, Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 23, Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordenana, 23, all of Lakewood, N.J., were killed when the white Infiniti G37 sedan they were in slammed into the back of a tanker truck.

Kevin Quispe-Prieto was driving the Infiniti in the right lane of the southbound GSP near mile marker 81 when the crash occurred.

Ordenana had served in the Marines.

Lugo worked in the Lakewood Public Works Dept. and wanted to become a police officer.

The tanker truck driver was not seriously injured. It was not clear what caused the collision at about 2:50 a.m.

Kevin Quispe-Prieto had reportedly worked six or seven days a week over the summer to buy the luxury vehicle.

A candlelight vigil for Lugo and Ordenana is scheduled for Sunday in Lakewood.

This story was reported from New York.