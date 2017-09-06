Mother charged after baby dies from stab wounds

- A teenage mother in Ohio has been arrested for the stabbing death of her 1-year-old daughter, police said.

Lachelle Anderson, 17, called 911 early Sunday, saying her baby needed medical attention and wasn’t moving, the Columbus Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers found the baby, Lalanna Sharpe, suffering from several stab wounds, authorities said. The child was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Anderson was charged with murder and placed in a juvenile detention center, police said.

Because she is a minor, there was no other information released, authorities said.

Neighbor Ben Price told The Columbus Dispatch that the mom may have suffered from postpartum depression.

“She’s a really good kid,” he said. “These are good, God-fearing people.”

A GoFundMe page established to help the baby’s family described her as a “daddy’s girl” with a “sweet spirit and contagious smile."

READ MORE